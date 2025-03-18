Army veteran demands justice for Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, assaulted by Patiala police

An incident that should have been a minor parking dispute escalated into a major concern for the military fraternity and the public. The alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, a serving Indian Army officer, and his son, Angad Singh, by Patiala police officers in civilian clothes has raised serious concerns about law enforcement accountability, justice, and the civil-military relationship in India.

Incident overview and public outcry

The incident occurred near Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala when a confrontation over parking led to an alleged brutal assault on the Colonel and his son by police officers. According to reports, baseball bats and sharp-edged weapons were used, leaving the Colonel with a broken arm and his son with severe head injuries. Five days later, despite a registered FIR, no arrests had been made, sparking outrage in the military and civilian communities.

The situation gained widespread attention after Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon (Retd.) highlighted it on social media, questioning the lack of immediate action against the accused officers. The military fraternity, public, and political figures have called for justice, citing the need for swift arrests and accountability.

Delayed Justice?

While 12 police officers, including three inspectors, were suspended, no legal action has yet been taken against them, leaving questions about whether suspension alone is an adequate response to such a severe assault. Patiala SSP Nanak Singh has assured a 45-day departmental inquiry, but the delay in making arrests raises concerns about the integrity of the investigation and whether it will result in genuine accountability.

Adding complexity to the case, conflicting narratives have emerged. The victim’s family claims that the officers acted with excessive force and without provocation, while the police allege that the Colonel and his son were inebriated and instigated the confrontation. The dhaba owner near the scene has also stated that the victims were drinking and had parked improperly, which further complicates the investigation.

National Security Concerns

As a veteran of the Indian Army, I find this incident deeply unsettling. The Indian Armed Forces are one of the most respected institutions in the country, and an attack on a serving officer undermines that trust. The fact that this occurred in Punjab, a border state with historical sensitivities, adds another layer of concern. Incidents like these, if mishandled, can be exploited by external forces, particularly Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistani elements, to fuel unrest and weaken national unity.

The government must recognize the potential security implications of such events. Delays in justice or perceived biases can create unrest among serving and retired military personnel, which could erode trust in civilian law enforcement agencies.

Justice Must Prevail

Suspending officers is not enough—the demand is clear: arrest the guilty officers, conduct a swift and transparent investigation, and ensure justice is served. The Director General of Punjab Police, the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office, and the Home Ministry of India must take immediate action.

As a veteran who has served the nation, I stand with my fellow officers and the public in calling for accountability, transparency, and reform. If the police are not held accountable for such grave misconduct, it sets a dangerous precedent for future civil-military interactions.

Call to Action: Ensuring Trust Between the Armed Forces & Law Enforcement

India’s military and police must work hand-in-hand to maintain national security and law enforcement integrity. This case serves as a reminder that unchecked power and lawlessness in law enforcement can have severe consequences.

Immediate arrests and legal proceedings against the accused officers. A transparent and impartial inquiry with military representatives involved. Policy reforms to prevent misuse of power by police against citizens, especially uniformed personnel.

Justice delayed is justice denied. This incident must not be brushed under the carpet. The military, the government, and the citizens of India must unite to demand justice, ensuring that such acts do not happen again. A serving Army officer should never have to fear for his safety in his own country.

The nation is watching, and the time for action is now.