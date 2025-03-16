Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeNews ReportsShowing the reality of Sambhaji's torture by Aurangzeb goes against the spirit of the...
EntertainmentMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Showing the reality of Sambhaji’s torture by Aurangzeb goes against the spirit of the Constitution: Leftist propaganda outlet ‘The Wire’

In the video, a correspondent of The Wire claimed that people, in general, are ignorant about the 'real history' and that Chhaava is an attempt to mislead them about the history of India

OpIndia Staff

Leftist propaganda outlet ‘The Wire’ which habitually downplays any historical or current atrocities against Hindus, is triggered by the portrayal of the brutal torture of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj of the Maratha dynasty by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the movie Chhaava. The Wire posted a video on YouTube condemning and criticising the movie and accused the makers of the movie of inciting hatred against Muslims through the movie.

In the video, a correspondent of The Wire claimed that people, in general, are ignorant about the ‘real history’ and that Chhaava is an attempt to mislead them about the history of India. Attributing malicious intent to the makers of the historical drama, the correspondent claimed that if a survey were conducted among people who watched Chhava, it would certainly show that they developed a deeper sense of hatred for Muslims after watching the movie. He further claimed that children were crying and screaming while watching the movie in cinemas.

The journalist was particularly disturbed by the portrayal of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Chhaava as a merciless and cruel ruler, which, he believed, was not accurate. He alleged that the movie was full of scenes that were intentionally included to show that Mughal emperors were cruel, which, in his opinion, was not true. He claimed that the movie went against the spirit of the Constitution of India and that anyone believing in the Constitution would be ashamed of the movie.

He backed his opinion about the generosity of the Mughal rulers by pointing out that it would not have been possible for them to establish an empire and rule over a vast territory of India without respecting its diversity. He also quoted a few examples from school NCERT books about Rajput rulers marrying their women into Mughal families to back his claim. He admitted that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, who killed his own brother to ascend to the throne, was not as generous as Akbar, but according to him, he was not as bad as the movie portrays him.

In his defence of Aurangzeb, the journalist said the Mughal ruler’s generosity is evident from the fact that even though Aurangzeb imposed Jizya (a religious tax) on Hindus, he exempted Brahmins, women and old people from it. He added that Aurangzeb did destroy some Hindu temples, but he also built some temples. In his review of the movie, though he seemed unhappy with the movie in general but he was particularly miffed by the fact that about 40 minutes of the movie were dedicated to depicting the brutal execution of Sambhaji Maharaj after days of inhuman torture by Aurangzeb.

The journalist claimed that the Marathas were no different from the Mughals and that the Peshwas in the Maratha administration committed caste atrocities against Dalits who revolted against Marathas with the support of the British.

Interestingly, the journalist in his attempt to prove that the movie promotes hatred against the Muslim community by portraying Aurangzeb as a merciless ruler, inadvertently insinuated that Aurangzeb represented the entire Muslim community of the present times. Therefore, if Aurangzeb is portrayed as cruel, it somehow means that the movie is trying to prove that the entire Muslim community is cruel.

The journalist also blamed the Modi government for ‘such movies’. He alleged that under the Modi government, ‘absurd’ movies like Article 370 and The Kerala Story are being made.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

No ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ as of now: Rahul Gandhi accused CEC of protecting ‘vote chors’, claims ‘someone’ using software to add-delete voters

OpIndia Staff -
At his press conference, Rahul Gandhi demanded the Election Commission reveal voter deletion details within a week, accusing it of shielding those “murdering democracy” and warning of mass manipulations across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
News Reports

Executive arm of EU targets India for purchasing Russian oil, conveniently forgets about its own $70 billion trade with Moscow: Details

OpIndia Staff -
European Commission’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, claimed that India’s continued engagement with Russia is something that 'stands in the way of closer ties.'

Divine or ‘bovine’: Justice Nariman makes another anti-Hindu comment while talking about ex-CJI Chandrachud’s ‘prayed for guidance for Ram Mandir verdict’ remark. Read details

CJI Gavai makes a sarcastic jibe while denying restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho: Read 5 stark instances that exposes judiciary’s entrenched anti-Hindu...

Bohra Muslim community in Colombo offer special prayers on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, wishes him long life and good health

PM Modi turns 75: From strengthening security to empowering marginalised communities and women, and reviving cultural heritage – Watch how India transformed under his...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

No ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ as of now: Rahul Gandhi accused CEC of protecting ‘vote chors’, claims ‘someone’ using software to add-delete voters

OpIndia Staff -

Executive arm of EU targets India for purchasing Russian oil, conveniently forgets about its own $70 billion trade with Moscow: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Divine or ‘bovine’: Justice Nariman makes another anti-Hindu comment while talking about ex-CJI Chandrachud’s ‘prayed for guidance for Ram Mandir verdict’ remark. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

CJI Gavai makes a sarcastic jibe while denying restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho: Read 5 stark instances that exposes judiciary’s entrenched anti-Hindu...

Shraddha Pandey -

EU announces new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations to a higher level to boost trade, defence cooperation, and tackle global challenges together

OpIndia Staff -

Bohra Muslim community in Colombo offer special prayers on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, wishes him long life and good health

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Christian pastor from Nepal claims to cure people of all diseases with ‘magical water’, locals accuse him of luring people to convert to...

OpIndia Staff -

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s family absconds after Navi Mumbai road rage spirals into kidnapping case, police trace victim to Pune bungalow

OpIndia Staff -

‘Jailing a few may deter others’: Supreme Court pushes for tough action against farmers for burning stubble

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi turns 75: From strengthening security to empowering marginalised communities and women, and reviving cultural heritage – Watch how India transformed under his...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com