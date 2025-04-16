A violent clash in Nashik city of Maharashtra left twenty-one police officers injured and three police vehicles damaged as a mob protested against the demolition of an illegal dargah (shrine), per the judgement of the Bombay High Court. The incident unfolded late on the night of 15th April, leading the authorities to employ lathi-charges and tear gas to control the situation. Twenty-one individuals have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Nashik Municipal Corporation demolished Saat Peer Baba Dargah in Nashik earlier this morning. Bombay High Court had issued orders for the removal of the dargah, finding it unauthorised while hearing a plea.



Police say that residents and Trustees had… pic.twitter.com/0LHERfYMEi — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2025

On 1st April, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) issued a notice declaring the structure unauthorised and requesting its removal within 15 days. After no action was taken, civic administration, accompanied by police, executed the demolition on 16th April. According to officials, violence erupted shortly after midnight. Rapid dissemination of misinformation led to a gathering of over 400 people. Even with 500 police officers on the scene, the Muslim crowd engaged in stone-throwing, which compelled authorities to utilize tear gas.

Kiran Kumar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Nashik informed, “The trustees of the dargah and local citizens had agreed to remove the construction. Accordingly, all of them had gathered on Tuesday at 11 am. At the same time, a crowd arrived from the direction of Usmania Chowk, and chaos broke out. The trustees and eminent citizens tried to reason with the mob. Senior police officers also attempted to calm the situation, but the crowd did not listen to anyone and began pelting stones.”

He stated that the police utilised tear gas canisters and conducted a mild lathi charge to disperse the throng. “In the stone-pelting, 21 police personnel sustained minor injuries. So far, 15 (number later rose to 21) individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and 57 two-wheelers allegedly used by the mob have been seized,” he added.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: At least 21 Police personnel injured when a mob attacked the Trustees of Saat Peer Baba Dargah in Nashik and residents who had gathered late last night to remove the dargah. The dargah was demolished by the Municipal Corporation this morning.



Bombay High… pic.twitter.com/yPFOgBOaRb — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2025

On 22nd February, the NMC cleared the occupation around the Kathe Galli area along the Pune highway by an order from the Bombay High Court. A group of local residents and representatives from Hindu organisations also assembled at the location and complained that the dargah was unauthorised. Nashik Central MLA Devyani Pharande also expressed similar views, emphasising that the anti-encroachment initiative was still unfinished. Nonetheless, the main structure continued to exist because of the protests and prevailing tensions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A dispute over an alleged illegal religious construction in the Kathe Galli area of Nashik's Dwarka led to a curfew being imposed here today.



Police personnel, security forces and barricades are in place to prevent any law and order issues. pic.twitter.com/dLQv3pVRbj — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

Following the directive from the high court, the trustees of Satpeer Dargah initiated the procedure to take it down when an aggressive crowd assembled to resist the action and began throwing stones. Nashik Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik conveyed, “As per the high court order, the process of removing the religious structure was taken up by the NMC with strict police arrangement. A violent mob gathered to oppose the removal of the structure and pelted stones at the police and the community leaders, who went to pacify them.”

SHARIAT FIRST? Officials razing an illegal Dargah in Nashik attacked. Municipality issued notice to remove unauthorized construction in 15 days, dargah committee did nothing. In 2024 more than 1000 Hindu religious encroachments were demolished across Maharashtra. No riots. pic.twitter.com/v7upHKUWUi — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) April 16, 2025

The top cop further mentioned, “The process of registering an FIR in connection with the violence is ongoing.” Vehicle traffic is restricted on the roadway adjacent to the structure until 18th April.