Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Updated:

Nashik: Muslim mob goes on a rampage as trustees of Satpeer Dargah gather to demolish it after Bombay HC deems it illegal, 21 policemen injured

The trustees of the dargah and local citizens had agreed to remove the construction, and they had gathered when the authorities started the demolition. But then a mob arrived there and a clash broke out.

OpIndia Staff
Image from haribhoomi.com/ABP News
Image via haribhoomi.com/ABP News

A violent clash in Nashik city of Maharashtra left twenty-one police officers injured and three police vehicles damaged as a mob protested against the demolition of an illegal dargah (shrine), per the judgement of the Bombay High Court. The incident unfolded late on the night of 15th April, leading the authorities to employ lathi-charges and tear gas to control the situation. Twenty-one individuals have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

On 1st April, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) issued a notice declaring the structure unauthorised and requesting its removal within 15 days. After no action was taken, civic administration, accompanied by police, executed the demolition on 16th April. According to officials, violence erupted shortly after midnight. Rapid dissemination of misinformation led to a gathering of over 400 people. Even with 500 police officers on the scene, the Muslim crowd engaged in stone-throwing, which compelled authorities to utilize tear gas.

Kiran Kumar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Nashik informed, “The trustees of the dargah and local citizens had agreed to remove the construction. Accordingly, all of them had gathered on Tuesday at 11 am. At the same time, a crowd arrived from the direction of Usmania Chowk, and chaos broke out. The trustees and eminent citizens tried to reason with the mob. Senior police officers also attempted to calm the situation, but the crowd did not listen to anyone and began pelting stones.”

He stated that the police utilised tear gas canisters and conducted a mild lathi charge to disperse the throng. “In the stone-pelting, 21 police personnel sustained minor injuries. So far, 15 (number later rose to 21) individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and 57 two-wheelers allegedly used by the mob have been seized,” he added. 

On 22nd February, the NMC cleared the occupation around the Kathe Galli area along the Pune highway by an order from the Bombay High Court. A group of local residents and representatives from Hindu organisations also assembled at the location and complained that the dargah was unauthorised. Nashik Central MLA Devyani Pharande also expressed similar views, emphasising that the anti-encroachment initiative was still unfinished. Nonetheless, the main structure continued to exist because of the protests and prevailing tensions.

Following the directive from the high court, the trustees of Satpeer Dargah initiated the procedure to take it down when an aggressive crowd assembled to resist the action and began throwing stones. Nashik Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik conveyed, “As per the high court order, the process of removing the religious structure was taken up by the NMC with strict police arrangement. A violent mob gathered to oppose the removal of the structure and pelted stones at the police and the community leaders, who went to pacify them.”

The top cop further mentioned, “The process of registering an FIR in connection with the violence is ongoing.” Vehicle traffic is restricted on the roadway adjacent to the structure until 18th April.

