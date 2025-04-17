The academic community has recently been jolted by the US (United States) State Department’s unexpected decision to stop sponsoring prominent scholarship programs, including Gilman, Critical Language and Fulbright, last month. These international exchange programs have historically offered outstanding students and professionals the chance to study, conduct research, and teach in the United States, while also fostering academic collaboration and cross-cultural understanding.

It was an important first step toward world-class education, cutting-edge research and career advancement for thousands of scholars, especially from nations like India. Many are currently in limbo, with financial uncertainties and interrupted academic pursuits as a result of the shocking development. Besides eliminating crucial economic aid, this action also restricts access to premier research opportunities, severing a vital supply of talent from around the world.

The suspension has effectively curtailed academic exposure for many talented students with constrained means, leaving some in a state of limbo during their courses. According to study abroad advisors, thousands of Indian students are in a state of uncertainty.

Cancellations of student visa

Initially, a few students per day started to contact the bar association for immigration attorneys with questions. These were international students studying in the United States who learned in early April that their legal status had been abruptly revoked. They were not aware of any deportable offences committed by any of the students. Over the last few days, there has been a surge in incoming calls. Many students are reaching out to express that they have lost their legal status and are in need of assistance regarding their subsequent actions.

The average annual cost of tuition and living expenses for an Indian student studying in the US is between Rs 40 and Rs 50 lakh. India was the most popular country of origin for international students studying in the US in the 2023–2024 academic year, based on the Institute of International Education’s 2024 Open Doors Report. 331,602 Indian students were specifically enrolled in US universities and colleges.

“While the number of Indian students in the US increased, there have been concerns raised about a decrease in F-1 student visa issuances, with some reports indicating a 38% drop in visas granted to Indian nationals in the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023,” it highlighted. The F-1 and J-1 visas are used by the majority of the targeted students to study in the United States.

Image via NBC News

Indian and other international scholars in panic

Many students have been reaching out to express that they have lost their legal status and are in need of assistance regarding subsequent actions. An immigration lawyer in Boston named Matthew Maiona has been receiving roughly six calls a day from anxious foreign students. “We thought it was going to be something that was unusual. But it seems now like it’s coming pretty fast and furious,” he stated.

Aritra Ghoshal, Founder & Director, OneStep Global voiced, “The evolving landscape of international education is witnessing a complex interplay of geopolitical shifts, economic constraints and policy realignments. The recent financial scrutiny in the US, coupled with increased visa monitoring, reflects broader concerns around national security and economic stability. However, rather than signalling a systemic deterrence for international students, these changes highlight the need for aspirants to be more financially prepared and institutionally aligned.”

He added, “Countries like Canada and Australia have also recalibrated their visa and immigration policies, making strategic adjustments to balance workforce demands with academic inflows. For Indian students, adaptability is key navigating these evolving frameworks with clarity and informed decision-making will be essential in sustaining their global education aspirations.”

“Since doctoral and Master’s with Research programmes are fully-funded and heavily dependent on funding, these students will be the most affected if this proposed freeze gets implemented. Indian students pursuing these courses cannot survive without funding,” Pratibha Jain of Eduabroad Consulting stated.

“Everyone is waiting it out at the moment. If it does happen, Indian students have options to go to European countries or others like Australia, Germany, Netherlands and Britain, which may not be at par but are good universities that offer scholarships of around 50% of the total fee,” she added.

Colleges nationwide have been taken aback by the federal government’s rapid and extensive efforts to revoke legal status of overseas students. Few facets of higher education remain unaffected, as institutions of higher learning from small liberal arts colleges to significant public research institutes and famous private universities find that their students are being terminated from their position one after another.

According to an Associated Press assessment of university statements and contact with school officials, at least 600 students at more than 90 colleges and institutions have had their legal status terminated or their visas canceled in recent weeks. According to advocacy groups gathering college reports, the crackdown could impact hundreds more students. More than half of overseas students attending American institutions are from China and India and many of them are losing their legal status.

Lack of clarification from institutions

The attorneys, however, alleged that the terminations have not been restricted to people from a particular region of the world. After their F-1 student status was revoked last week, four students from two Michigan institutions are suing members of the Trump administration. Ramis Wadood, their American Civil Liberties Union lawyer, argued the pupils never got a definitive explanation. “We don’t know, and that’s the scary part,” he pointed out.

He stated that the students were astounded when their colleges emailed to notify them of the actions. None of them were accused or found guilty of any crimes, but Wadood disclsoed that the explanation was that there was a “criminal records check and/or that their visa was revoked.” He outlined that while some had parking or speeding tickets, one had neither. According to him, just one of the students was aware that their entry visa had been canceled.

According to reports, the economic suspension is a component of a broader federal review of government expenditures across departments and agencies. Despite this, researchers are in turmoil due to the opacity and lack of formal guidance. They rely on these stipends to cover their daily expenses, so when those monies are drastically reduced or abolished, they are left to struggle to find other sources of financial support.

Nowadays, many students are forced to take out large student loans, which puts them in debt for a long time. As their funding sources and stipends vanish overnight, several academics who are already enrolled in US programs find themselves in precarious financial situations. While university grants and private scholarships are accessible, their availability is restricted and cannot completely close the funding gap.

Some have turned to taking money out of their own funds, while others are looking to host institutions for short-term support. However, sustainability is still a major challenge as expenses keep rising. Moreover, mid-career professionals, research scientists and social science students who hoped to get academic exposure in the US are now forced to look for other options.

Shattered dreams and hopes

“Students seeking such scholarships are top of the lot. This will especially impact non-standard applicants, those in non-STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), non-MBA fields,” highlighted Neelabh Prabhat, cofounder of Alum-n-i. Adarsh Khandelwal, cofounder of Collegify, emphasized, “For many, this is beyond losing financial aid. A scholarship isn’t just funding. It’s validation of their dedication and a lifeline to achieve their academic dreams.”

He further conveyed, “The funding freeze has shattered this certainty, leaving both current scholars and hopeful applicants stranded. Those already studying in the US now face the terrifying possibility of abandoning their programs mid-course. Others, who meticulously planned their applications, now watch their dreams hang by a thread.”

STEM researchers struggle the most in the absence of US labs and networks that these scholarships offer, noted Nikhil Jain, creator of ForeignAdmits. “Imagine a PhD student studying AI or climate tech, now stuck without funding for fieldwork. Policy students and government officials are also reeling; the Nehru-Fulbright Master’s just axed them entirely and don’t overlook economically disadvantaged students , for them, Gilman was their ticket out, now ripped away. It’s a triple whammy: talent, ambition and equity all under fire.”

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs offers overseas scholarships through the Gilman Program. Students are now in survival mode due to the freezing of funds. “This isn’t a ‘wait and see’ moment; it’s a scramble,” he maintained. The demand for education loans has suddenly increased, according to him and inquiries have increased by 15%. He added, “But that debt stings.”

“Abrupt stipend suspensions cause a great deal of problems. They’ll have to look for alternative funding pools and initiatives. Otherwise, survival will be difficult. Furthermore, they’ll have to rely on educational loans,” mentioned Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder of iSchoolConnect.

Although the number of applicants for university grants and private scholarships is growing, they can not make up for the loss. The freezing has long-term effects in addition to the acute financial burden on students. Jain stated, “This could fracture a decades-long bond. Fulbright alone has fuelled more than 350 Indian scholars yearly, building bridges in tech, science, and culture. It’s not just a scholarship cut; it’s a hit to America’s soft power and innovation edge.”

This is a time of reckoning for top Indian institutions, according to Khandelwal. “For too long, IITs and IIMs have watched their brightest minds pursue prestige abroad. Now, with uncertainty clouding the American academic landscape, Indian institutions-by enhancing research infrastructure, expanding scholarships, and fostering industry partnerships-have a rare opportunity to step up and lead,” he expressed.

Institutions unable to fill the gap

The crisis has a substantial negative impact on host institutions in addition to individuals. The expense of covering unforeseen gaps is becoming a problem for colleges and other educational institutions that depend on international experts for research, instruction and cultural exchange. Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director, Career Mosaic stated, “To address these challenges, students should stay informed about evolving visa policies, maintain clear financial documentation, and seek guidance from designated school officials (DSOs) or university advisors.”

She mentioned, “Many universities and institutions are actively exploring emergency grants and institutional aid to support affected scholars. With proactive planning, resilience, and a strong support network, scholars can adapt, mitigate the impact and stay focused on their academic goals.” Although some organizations have stepped in with relief funds, there is growing skepticism about whether these partnerships can be sustained without federal support.

Furthermore, the legitimacy of US-sponsored foreign education programs is threatened by this lack of clarity. Prospective students now doubt the legitimacy of these programs due to the sudden financial instability, which could deter future enrollment and weaken international academic ties.

Although enrollment figures had started to rebound after the epidemic, the National Science Foundation reported that there might be a 1% drop in international student applications for the upcoming academic year. It is anticipated that domestic applicants would surpass their overseas counterparts for the first time since 2019.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) indicated that 61% of graduate students and 81% of undergraduate international students cover their tuition in full. Any decrease in enrollment would directly affect funding, especially for universities that provide pricey graduate programs. Last fall, a 23% rise in enrollment was attributable to Indian students.

The number of foreign students attending American colleges and universities has increased significantly, rising from 26,000 in 1949-50 to about 1.1 million in 2019-20, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Over the same time period, the proportion of international students enrolling in US higher education expanded from 1% to about 6%.

President Trump’s crackdown

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last month that the State Department was cancelling visas for travellers who were acting against the interests of the country, such as those who opposed Israel’s war in Gaza and those who are facing criminal charges.

The Secretary of State can cancel the visas of foreign nationals who are considered a threat under the auspices of the US Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. The immigration officials are reportedly also examining new applications for academic (F), exchange (J) and vocational (M) visas to deny visas to those connected to these protests. According to a study by NBC News, as of 16th April, officials in at least 32 states had revoked the visas of international students.

Rubio pointed out that the State Department had already revoked the visas of over 300 in-country foreign students by 27th March under the “Catch and Revoke” campaign of the second Trump administration. The Trump administration has not publicly explained the reasons behind the exclusion of these pupils. However, immigration lawyers and policy analysts argue it all stems from the Trump campaign’s main goal: large-scale deportations

The White House has also shown that it is serious about its intentions by tightening its grip on major American universities in multiple ways, such as by reducing the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding that Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins receive each year.

Harvard University was instructed by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to risk losing its ability to accept international students unless it complies with demands from the Trump administration to provide information on specific visa holders. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation of two grants totaling over $2.7 million to Harvard.

According to her, she had written to the institution demanding that it furnish documentation of what she described as “illegal and violent activities” committed by international students, with a deadline of 30th April for compliance. She stressed, “If Harvard is unable to establish that it is fully satisfying its reporting requirements, the university will lose the opportunity to accept foreign students.”

The visa revocations have led to numerous students suing the government. As the government continues its immigration crackdown, more than 500 foreign researchers, faculty and students nationwide have had their visas revoked in recent weeks with little to no explanation. Rubio earlier declared that the program could persist for the foreseeable future unless it is contested in court.