Terrorists used to say ‘Subhanallah’ after terror attacks on India, now say ‘Ya Allah’ following PM Modi’s response: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Operation Sindoor

"There was time when terrorist attacks used to happen across India and terrorists sitting in Markaz Subhanallah used to cheer and say Subhanallah! Subhanallah! But Modiji has hit them so hard that now they are crying 'Ya Allah! Ya Allah!" Dr Trivedi said.

OpIndia Staff
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at Pakistan’s terror establishment in journalist Rajat Sharma’s show ‘Aap ki Adalat‘.

Sharma told Trivedi about a social media joke about Pakistanis asking for India’s BrahMos missile. Responding to this Dr Trivedi mentioned how India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, including Markaz Subhanallah, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Muhammad, with BrahMos missiles.

He jokingly remarked, the terrorists who used to celebrate and thank Allah after carried out terrorist attacks in India were calling Allah for help after their establishments were hit by BrahMos missiles.

“There was time when terrorist attacks used to happen across India and terrorists sitting in Markaz Subhanallah used to cheer and say Subhanallah! Subhanallah! But Modiji has hit them so hard that now they are crying ‘Ya Allah! Ya Allah!” Dr Trivedi said.

After the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Hindu tourists were killed by Pak-sponsored terrorists who verified their religion before killing them, India launched Operation Sindoor on 7th May, to eliminate terror establishment in Pakistan and PoK. India inflicted heavy damage on 9 major terror launchpads in Pakistan as well as on Pakistan’s military establishment after the Islamic country attacked India with swarms of drones and missiles following India’s retaliation against terrorists.

On 10th May, Pakistan, which was on its knees after India’s military action, approached India requesting a ceasefire to which India agreed on its own terms.

