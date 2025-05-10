On 9th May, Churu police arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Asif Khan, a resident of Bajragsar village under the Sardarshahar police station area, for allegedly posting provocative and anti-national content on social media. He was arrested by the police after a targeted operation.

In continuity to the operation against inflammatory posts, another individual identified as 29-year-old Riyaz Mohammad was also arrested.

Notably, authorities have issued a strict warning against posting any content that may compromise national security.

Police act swiftly amid rising tensions

According to superintendent of police Jay Yadav, the district’s cyber desk team recently intensified technical surveillance across all social media platforms in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. During routine monitoring, officers noticed that Asif was uploading inflammatory videos and messages likely to disturb peace and mislead the public.

Police immediately launched an operation under the supervision of additional superintendent Lokendra Dadwal and circle officer Rohit Sankhla. With the support of Sardarshahar station house officer Madanlal Bishnoi, Asif was quickly traced and arrested. Police confirmed that he is currently in custody for interrogation.

Riyaz was the second person to get arrested by Churu Police in view of ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Advisory warns against spreading misinformation

Following the arrest, Churu police issued an advisory urging citizens to refrain from liking, sharing, or posting any misleading, provocative, or anti-national material, specifically anything related to army movements and border activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also directed state governments and central agencies to keep strict watch on social and other media platforms, warning that any attempt to spread fake propaganda, whether domestic or foreign, would result in immediate action, including blocking of such accounts.