Saturday, May 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsOperation Sindoor: Asif, Riyaz arrested in Rajasthan's Churu for posting anti-national content
News Reports
Updated:

Operation Sindoor: Asif, Riyaz arrested in Rajasthan’s Churu for posting anti-national content

According to superintendent of police Jay Yadav, the district’s cyber desk team recently intensified technical surveillance across all social media platforms in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. During routine monitoring, officers noticed that Asif was uploading inflammatory videos and messages likely to disturb peace and mislead the public.

OpIndia Staff
Churu police arrest two for anti-national social media content
Churu police arrest Asif Khan and Riyaz Mohammad for anti-national content (Image: Canva/Churu Police)

On 9th May, Churu police arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Asif Khan, a resident of Bajragsar village under the Sardarshahar police station area, for allegedly posting provocative and anti-national content on social media. He was arrested by the police after a targeted operation.

In continuity to the operation against inflammatory posts, another individual identified as 29-year-old Riyaz Mohammad was also arrested.

Notably, authorities have issued a strict warning against posting any content that may compromise national security.

Police act swiftly amid rising tensions

According to superintendent of police Jay Yadav, the district’s cyber desk team recently intensified technical surveillance across all social media platforms in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. During routine monitoring, officers noticed that Asif was uploading inflammatory videos and messages likely to disturb peace and mislead the public.

Police immediately launched an operation under the supervision of additional superintendent Lokendra Dadwal and circle officer Rohit Sankhla. With the support of Sardarshahar station house officer Madanlal Bishnoi, Asif was quickly traced and arrested. Police confirmed that he is currently in custody for interrogation.

Riyaz was the second person to get arrested by Churu Police in view of ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

Advisory warns against spreading misinformation

Following the arrest, Churu police issued an advisory urging citizens to refrain from liking, sharing, or posting any misleading, provocative, or anti-national material, specifically anything related to army movements and border activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also directed state governments and central agencies to keep strict watch on social and other media platforms, warning that any attempt to spread fake propaganda, whether domestic or foreign, would result in immediate action, including blocking of such accounts.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAsif Khan, Riyaz Mohammad, Sardarshahar police station, Churu Police
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan called up India requesting ceasefire hours after India’s strikes against 8 PAF airbases: Read what forced Pakistan to end hostilities

Jinit Jain -

Operation Sindoor: India targets more airbases in Pakistan; runways, hangars, ATC towers damaged at Bholari, Sargodha, and Jacobabad bases; one Squadron Leader killed

OpIndia Staff -

Pune: Engineering College rusticates student Khadeeja Shaikh for pro-Pakistan social media posts after Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

FT equates democratically elected PM Modi with tinpot despot Asim Munir: How false moral equivalence whitewashes Pakistan’s perennial support to India-centric terrorism

Jinit Jain -

US company, which partnered with a convicted Pakistani felon, sold high resolution satellite images of Pahalgam before terror attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Sindoor: India releases the names of top Lashkar and Jaish terrorists killed in 7th May strike

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese propaganda outlet Global Times peddles fake news claiming Pakistan’s JF-17 destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system, Indian Air Force debunks lies

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Unidentified missile recovered in Barmer, district administration puts the region on high alert

ANI -

How Pakistan is trying desperately to use Khalistanis to create confusion and chaos after India launches Operation Sindoor

Anurag -

Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposes US support for “productive discussions” with Pakistan while talking to EAM Jaishankar, urges both sides to de-escalate

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com