A Muslim girl student was reportedly expelled from school in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for trying to remove a Pakistan flag pasted on the road. The school administration took action against her after a video went viral showing the student attempting to remove the flag. The flag was reportedly pasted by some Hindu organisations on Tuesday (29th April) in protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Hindu tourists were brutally killed by Islamic terrorists.

The video went viral

The 11th standard student was reportedly passing through the Saharanpur bus stand crossroad in Gangoh Nagar on her scooter when she noticed the flag. She parked her scooter on the side and walked to the middle of the road where the flag was pasted. The video shows that she tried to lift the flag from one corner, but was unable to remove it completely as the flag was pasted to the road with glue. There, when it did not come off, she gave up, went back to her scooter and left. However, an onlooker had recorded the incident, and the video went viral on social media, leading to outrage.

The flag was reportedly pasted by members of Kranti Sena on Tuesday, a day before the girl tried to remove it. Vehicles and pedestrians were passing over the flag.

Hindu organisations protested

After the video of the girl trying to remove the flag went viral, it triggered outrage. As the girl was in her school uniform, her school was quickly identified, and people from Hindu organisations, including Kranti Sena, reached the school and started creating a ruckus on Wednesday.

District head of Kranti Sena Neeraj Rohila met the principal of the school with a delegation and expressed his protest, and submitted a memorandum. He called the act of the student treason and demanded immediate expulsion of the student from the college. Seeing the anger of the activists and the seriousness of the matter, the principal immediately expelled the student from the college.

From her uniform, it appears that the girl studies at the Silver Oak Public School in Gangoh, Saharanpur.

The girl’s family defends her act

The family of the student came out in her defence, claiming that she was not trying to remove the flag. They said that the girl walked to the middle of the road looking for her pen that had fallen there. Coincidentally, Pakistan’s flag was pasted at the exact spot where she went looking for her pen. This made her appear like she was removing the flag.