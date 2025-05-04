Karnataka Police have made a startling revelation in the Suhas Shetty murder case. According to the police, one of the key accused, Adil Mehroof, allegedly financed the murder using a portion of the Rs 25 lakh compensation awarded to his family by the Congress-led Karnataka government. The money was originally meant as relief following the murder of Adil’s brother, Mohammed Fazil, who died in a communal clash in 2022.

Money meant for justice used for murder, say police

Police found during the investigation that Adil paid Rs 3 lakh from the government aid to co-accused Abdul Safwan as part of the deal to kill Shetty. The funds, which were meant to support the victims’ family, have instead allegedly facilitated a revenge killing.

Suhas Shetty was hacked to death on 1st May 2025 in the Kinnikambla area of Bajpe in Karnataka. He was the prime accused in the high-profile 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil. According to reports, four masked men attacked Fazil on 28th July 2022. The then BJP-led Bommai government had not extended any ex-gratia aid to Fazil’s family. However, when the Congress-led government under Siddaramaiah came to power in 2023, they provided financial aid to four families affected by the incident, including Fazil’s.

Revenge, old rivalries, and a deadly plan

Police investigation revealed that Adil, who is a truck driver by profession, was driven by revenge for his brother’s murder. He reportedly hatched a plan with Abdul Safwan, who had a separate personal feud with Shetty dating back to 2023. Media reports suggest that Abdul was allegedly assaulted by Shetty’s associates. Abdul agreed to join Adil in the plan to eliminate Shetty owing to his personal feud.

Police sources indicated that the plan came into motion over a month ago. However, the execution was delayed as the accused felt it was not the right time to attack Shetty. Eventually, Adil and Abdul formed a group comprising other accused who monitored Shetty’s movements and finalised the hit.

Eight arrested, no terror angle yet

So far, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder. Police believe that two more individuals were involved in tracking Shetty’s whereabouts. Police maintained that there was no indication of terror links in the case so far. The murder appeared to have stemmed from personal vengeance and communal animosity.

Apart from Abdul, Mohammed Muzammil, a recently married salesman working in Saudi Arabia, and Mohammed Rizwan from Jokatte, also employed in Saudi, were arrested. Additionally, Kalandar Shafi from Kulshekar, Ranjit Nagaraj, and Adil Mehroof, the brother of the deceased Fazil (whose murder Shetty’s killing was allegedly meant to avenge), were also implicated in the case.

The deal was struck at Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh were paid in advance.

Shetty’s killing triggers unrest in Mangaluru

Shetty’s murder sent shockwaves across Mangaluru. Communal tension escalated quickly in the city. The vehicle that was carrying Shetty and five of his associates was intercepted at Kinnipadavu Cross. The attackers came in a Swift car and a pickup truck. They unleashed a brutal assault on Shetty using sharp weapons, leaving him fatally injured.

Following the murder, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh on 2nd May. Reports of stone-pelting and assaults emerged in different parts of the city. Bus services to suburban regions were suspended by the administration as a precaution.