Sunday, August 10, 2025
All zoos and safari parks in Uttar Pradesh temporarily closed after tigress Shakti dies from Avian influenza in Gorakhpur zoo

Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena said, "The moment the Bird Flu case was confirmed, zoos in the state were closed for a week as a measure of precaution."

ANI

All zoos and safari parks in Uttar Pradesh have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following the death of a tigress, Shakti, from Avian influenza at Gorakhpur’s Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park

On Wednesday, Etawah Lion Safari Park Director Anil Kumar Patel informed ANI, stating, “After a tigress at Gorakhpur zoo died of Avian influenza, all zoos and safaris in the state have been temporarily closed for a week till 20th May.”

Patel added that the park has taken necessary precautions and is conducting health checks on staff members. “Health monitoring of zookeepers is being done. We are taking all precautions. There are no symptoms of bird flu in any animal in our park,” Patel said.

While speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena said, “The moment the Bird Flu case was confirmed, zoos in the state were closed for a week as a measure of precaution. Sanitation work is being done in all zoos to prevent the spread of the virus. After a week, checks will be conducted again, and further decisions will be taken.”

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a week-long shutdown of the Etawah Lion Safari and zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the state’s preparedness and response plan following alerts over the H5 Avian Influenza virus.

H5 Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease that affects birds, particularly poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

It is caused by influenza A viruses, and the “H5” refers to one of the subtypes of these viruses, specifically, H5N1, which is among the most well-known and dangerous forms.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

