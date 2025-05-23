In Vadodara, Gujarat, a case has been registered with the Kapurai police against a Muslim youth who raped a Hindu minor girl on the pretext of marriage and then tried to force her to convert to Islam. The police have arrested the main accused Sohail and his two accomplices in this case and are taking further action.

The victim girl, who lives on Ajwa Road, came in contact with rickshaw puller Sohail Nazimkhan Pathan in the year 2023. The two started talking and took their relationship forward by exchanging mobile numbers.

Sohail used to take her for walks and used to promise her marriage. When the girl informed her mother and grandmother about this, both of them said that she was too young and should decide after she becomes an adult. The victim was 17 years old in 2023 as per reports.

It was further stated that Sohail took her to his house in 2023 and forcibly had physical relations with her. The complaint states that the accused was pressuring her to convert and was also threatening to kill her. The victim has stated in her statement that he did not even let her go home.

Faim and Junaid took him to Sohail’s house, burnt her with cigarette butts

Referring to the incident of May 17, the victim has said in her complaint that on that day, Sohail’s two friends Faim and Junaid came to her and threatened to kill her and took her to Sohail’s house. It is said that Sohail beat her up and put cigarette butts on her hands. The next day, the victim ran away from Sohail’s house and informed her family, who reached Kapurai police station and lodged a complaint, after which the police registered a case under POCSO and arrested three accused.

The police have arrested Sohail and his two friends in this matter and have started further action.