Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday chaired a detailed video conference with all Airport Directors across the country to discuss aviation safety after the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. In the meeting, it was decided that the practice of periodical review with the airlines on operational matters will be institutionalised for better monitoring and coordination.

The ministry of Civil Aviation also issued updates on the AAIB investigation into the crash. It stated that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has commenced a formal inquiry into the Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad. A multi-disciplinary team from AAIB has commenced investigation from 12 June 2025. The investigation has been ordered by DG, AAIB. NTSB and OEM teams have arrived to assist AAIB as per ICAO protocols.

Notably, it has been disclosed that the Boeing 787 aircraft had two sets of black boxes. One combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site on 13 June 2025. The second unit was recovered on 16 June.

The ministry refuted media reports that the black box is being sent to US for analysis. The reports had claimed that the AAIB lab does not have specialised tool to extract data from fire-damaged black box, and that is why it is being sent to NTSB lab in Washington DC. But the ministry said that not such decision has been taken yet.

The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations, the ministry said. The ministry urged all stakeholders to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants.

The statement added that the AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies. Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway.

The Ministry said that it remains committed to full transparency relating to the ongoing investigation and will follow all mandated protocols and norms, in the larger interest of highest standards of Passenger Safety and convenience.

The Civil Aviation Minister emphasized the importance of working together as a cohesive and responsive team to uphold passenger trust and bring operational stability which has been cornerstone of Indian aviation over the years.

Instructions to airports and airlines

The minister also instructed to review ground-level preparedness and passenger support mechanisms in the light of rescheduling of flights happening due to multiple reasons, including enhanced checks after the accident, weather changes, closing of certain airspaces due to geopolitical tensions etc.

The following key directives were issued:

Close liaison with airlines was emphasized to ensure passenger issues are addressed swiftly and on the spot.

Availability of food, drinking water, and adequate seating facilities at terminals must be ensured, particularly during flight delays or congestion.

Sufficient personnel must be deployed at key touchpoints to manage passenger grievances proactively.

Airport Directors were requested to extend all possible assistance to airlines facing operational disruptions, including gate reassignments and logistical support.

To maintain a safe and secure airport environment, Airport Directors were directed to reinforce wildlife hazard management, including the deterrence of birds and stray animals.

The Minister of Civil Aviation also held a high-level meeting with the Chairman & Managing Director of Air India. They discussed three critical aspects, Maintaining operational continuity, supporting transparent and accountable communication with the public, and Passengers’ safety and convenience.

The meeting noted that due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, enhanced safety checks, and a ban on night flying in Europe, Air India is facing reduced aircraft availability. As a result, they will temporarily scale down operations, restructure flights, and announce changes through the media. Affected passengers will be rebooked or offered full refunds.

Air India was urged to strengthen their ground-level coordination at airports, improve communication with passengers regarding cancellations/delays, and ensure that customer service teams are sensitized and equipped to handle increased passenger concerns with empathy and clarity.

Meetings were also held with the senior managements of Spice Jet, Indigo and Akasa on 18th and 19th June. The minister reviewed the fleet performance, safety oversight, passengers experience & convenience and the airline communication strategy.