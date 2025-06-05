Thursday, June 5, 2025
CM Yogi Adityanath leads Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya: Read details

The consecration ceremony, which initiated at 11 am, involved installation of idols of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lord Hanuman, Lakshman and other deities on the first floor of the temple complex amid Vedic chants.

Images via X

The consecration of Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was concluded on Thursday (5th June) in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who was the chief guest at the ceremony. Coincidentally, the occasion also marked the 53rd birth anniversary of CM Yogi. This was the second consecration ceremony held at the temple following the first consecration ceremony, which was held on January 22, 2024 in the presence of PM Modi.

The consecration ceremony, which initiated at 11 am, involved installation of idols of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lord Hanuman, Lakshman and other deities on the first floor of the temple complex amid Vedic chants. A gold plated ‘Shikhara’ was also mounted on the top of the temple. In addition to that, Idols were also installed in seven other temples situated at each corner of the the sanctum’s surrounding precincts. 101 Vedic scholars performed the entire ritual.

The Pran Patishtha was held during the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’ and under an astrological ‘lagna‘ within auspicious time-period of 17 minutes occuring between 11.45 am and 12.45 pm. The 3-day long ceremony, organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, began on 3rd June and concluded on 5th June. While in the Garbh Griha of the temple, Lord Ram is present in his Baal Roop (Child form), in the Ram Darbar, sits as the king of Ayodhya.

The entire temple was decorated with colourful lights and flowers ahead of the ceremony.

Around 62,000 boxes of special Prasad were sent from Lucknow for the special event.

The idols installed in the Ram Darbar have been sculpted from white marble procured from Jaipur in Rajasthan. It took 7 months to sculpt the idols. Sculptor Suryanarayan expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to make the idols for the Ram Darbar.

A Surat-based businessman Mukesh Patel offered diamonds, gold and silver jewellery for Ram Darbar. Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s national treasurer Dinesh Nevadia said that the jewellery included a thousand carat diamond, 30 kg silver, 300 grams gold, and 11 crowns made from 300 carat ruby. Apart from these, there is a necklace, earrings, forehead tilak, bow and arrow for the four brothers. These ornaments were brought to Ayodhya by chartered plane. These were donated to the Ram Mandir Trust.

Strict security arrangements were made in Ayodhya for the three-day long consecration ceremony. Teams of CRPF, SSF and PAC were delpoyed and the verification of residents of unauthorised settlements and tenants was carried out before the ceremony began.

