On Monday, June 23 (local time), the United States President Donald Trump announced “a complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran. The announcement came just hours after Tehran launched a missile attack at the American air base in Qatar in response to the US raids on 3 Iranian nuclear sites, a day earlier.

However, shortly after that, Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and said that he has ordered Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “respond forcefully” to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran, reported The Times of Israel. He conveyed that Iran had violated the ceasefire by firing missiles, prompting him to order the military to attack Tehran.

Katz’s statement comes after Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel after a ceasefire was supposed to come into effect. Both missiles were intercepted. IDF Chief of Staff Lt General Eyal Zamir, in an ongoing assessment, said, “In light of the grave violation of the ceasefire by the Iranian regime, we will strike with force.”

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also issued a threat to Iran and declared, “Iran trembles,” on social media. Nonetheless, Iran refuted Israel’s claim that it launched a missile. Its ISNA news agency, denied allegations that the country had launched missiles against Israel following the implementation of the ceasefire.

Iran’s top security council also issued a warning, saying that Iranian security forces are prepared to respond forcefully to any Israeli transgressions, as it fired multiple missile volleys toward Israel, killing at least four people in the southern city of Beersheba, earlier on the morning of 24th June.

Meanwhile, the IDF Home Front Command said people in northern Israel can exit bomb shelters after the latest missile attack from Iran. Earlier, sirens were heard in Northern Israel amid a new ballistic missile attack from Iran. People who were present in the areas where sirens were heard have been asked to remain in bomb shelters until further notice.

The statement follows Israel’s announcement that it has agreed to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran. Israel thanked Trump and the US for “their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat.”

In a statement, Israel Prime Minister’s Office said, “In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” he added.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also stated that if Israel halted its assaults by 4:00 a.m. (Tehran time), Iran will stop its retaliatory strikes.

Earlier, President Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” in what would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East. In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into place on 24th June.

“Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War,” he stated. However, Israel had warned Iran that if it violated the agreement, it would strike back with all its might.

Notably, a similar incident took place during the recent India-Pakistan conflict when Islamabad breached the ceasefire within hours, which Trump was claiming credit for, despite India’s continuous dismissal of his claim that he brokered the ceasefire.

(With inputs from ANI)