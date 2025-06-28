Days after the NIA took over the case of deceased Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, the central agency has made explosive revelations about his murder by Islamic terrorists.

According to reports, the NIA found that most of the men involved in the murder of the Hindu activist are directly connected to the banned radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

It also came to light that the accused received financial assistance from both local sources and abroad. This became evident from the money transferred to the bank accounts of the accused men in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

NIA officials are investigating the bank account details of 12 accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. All of them are now being interrogated by the central agency.

In the meantime, it has transpired that the plan to murder Hindu activist Suhas Shetty was hatched 3 months earlier in January 2025. Accused Adil Mehroof had given ₹3 lakhs to the gang of Abdul Safwan around that time.

A ‘Plan B’ was also hatched in case the Hindu activist managed to foil their murder plan. NIA found that Abdul Safwan had kept an eye on the movement of Suhas Shetty for 15 days and performed a recce of the places frequented by him.

Accused Azhar Kalavar provided information about the arrival of the Hindu activist in Bajpe and the list of his companions. Two cars were used in the crime.

The Background of the case

On 1st May this year, a mob hacked Hindu activist Suhas Shetty to death in the Bajpe locality in Mangaluru city of Karnataka. The brutal attack on Shetty was caught on camera.

According to reports, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Shetty had long-standing links to Hindu organisations, particularly the Bajrang Dal.

He was well known in Karnataka’s coastal belt. So far, a total of 12 accused have been arrested in connection with the case. These include:-

Adil Mehroof Abdul Safwan Niyaz Mohammed Mussammir Kalandar Shafi Mohammed Rizwan M. Nagaraj Ranjith Azhar Kalavar Naushad Abdul Khader Abdul Razak

The first 8 arrests were made on 3rd May this year. 3 others were apprehended on 15th May. The 12th accused was nabbed on 3rd June.

It had come to light that Adil Mehroof had financed the murder using a portion of the ₹25 lakh compensation awarded to his family by the Congress-led Karnataka government, following the death of his brother Mohammed Fazil.