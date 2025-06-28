Saturday, June 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSuhas Shetty murder case: NIA finds direct involvement of PFI, accused received foreign funding,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Suhas Shetty murder case: NIA finds direct involvement of PFI, accused received foreign funding, hatched conspiracy 3 months in advance

The accused received financial assistance from both local sources and abroad. This became evident from the money transferred to the bank accounts of those arrested in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

OpIndia Staff
Suhas Shetty murder case: NIA finds direct involvement of PFI, accused received foreign funding, hatched conspiracy 3 months in advance
Suhas Shetty, image via The Indian Express

Days after the NIA took over the case of deceased Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, the central agency has made explosive revelations about his murder by Islamic terrorists.

According to reports, the NIA found that most of the men involved in the murder of the Hindu activist are directly connected to the banned radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

It also came to light that the accused received financial assistance from both local sources and abroad. This became evident from the money transferred to the bank accounts of the accused men in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

NIA officials are investigating the bank account details of 12 accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. All of them are now being interrogated by the central agency.

In the meantime, it has transpired that the plan to murder Hindu activist Suhas Shetty was hatched 3 months earlier in January 2025. Accused Adil Mehroof had given ₹3 lakhs to the gang of Abdul Safwan around that time.

A ‘Plan B’ was also hatched in case the Hindu activist managed to foil their murder plan. NIA found that Abdul Safwan had kept an eye on the movement of Suhas Shetty for 15 days and performed a recce of the places frequented by him.

Accused Azhar Kalavar provided information about the arrival of the Hindu activist in Bajpe and the list of his companions. Two cars were used in the crime.

The Background of the case

On 1st May this year, a mob hacked Hindu activist Suhas Shetty to death in the Bajpe locality in Mangaluru city of Karnataka. The brutal attack on Shetty was caught on camera.

According to reports, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Shetty had long-standing links to Hindu organisations, particularly the Bajrang Dal.

He was well known in Karnataka’s coastal belt. So far, a total of 12 accused have been arrested in connection with the case. These include:-

  1. Adil Mehroof
  2. Abdul Safwan
  3. Niyaz
  4. Mohammed Mussammir
  5. Kalandar Shafi
  6. Mohammed Rizwan
  7. M. Nagaraj
  8. Ranjith
  9. Azhar Kalavar
  10. Naushad
  11. Abdul Khader
  12. Abdul Razak

The first 8 arrests were made on 3rd May this year. 3 others were apprehended on 15th May. The 12th accused was nabbed on 3rd June.

It had come to light that Adil Mehroof had financed the murder using a portion of the ₹25 lakh compensation awarded to his family by the Congress-led Karnataka government, following the death of his brother Mohammed Fazil.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Himanta Biswa Sarma urges removal of ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ from Constitution’s preamble, targets Indira Gandhi for not resolving illegal immigration and chicken neck issues

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan starts rebuilding terror camps destroyed by Indian airstrikes during Operation Sindoor: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai peddles TMC propaganda on Rath Yatra, The Indian Express claims ‘competition’ between Puri Jagannath Dham and new temple constructed by Mamata govt

OpIndia Staff -

Three years on, justice eludes Kanhaiya Lal’s family as Udaipur murder case lingers in court: Killed by Islamists after Mohammed Zubair’s dog whistling

OpIndia Staff -

Window grills of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be made of titanium, a first in the country, says construction committee chairman Nripendra...

ANI -

Denmark plans to introduce law to clamp down on Al-generated deepfakes by allowing citizens to copyright their features

Aditi -

Delhi: Mohammed Amaan and his aides murder Yash, family says victim killed over his relationship with Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -

Mazagon Dock acquires Sri Lanka’s biggest shipbuilding facility Colombo Dockyard: Read how this move will help India check the growing influence of China in...

Shriti Sagar -

As Manipur celebrates Kang festival, read all about the Meitei community’s own version of Jagannath Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata rape case: Victim called TMC leader ‘Dada’ and even touched his feet to spare her but accused demanded her ‘loyalty’ towards him and...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com