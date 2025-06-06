Friday, June 6, 2025
Supreme Court allows NBE to reschedule NEET-PG exam on 3 August after number of centres doubled due to the court’s order to conduct it in single shift

After Supreme Court ordered to hold NEET-PG in single shift, NBE said that it will need to double the number of exam centres to accommodate all the candidates, and approached the apex court seeking extension of time.

OpIndia Staff

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences to reschedule the NEET-PG exam to August 3, 2025. A bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Augustine George Masih allowed NBE to postpone the exam as the number of centres have doubled.

Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held on 15th June. But on 30 May, the Supreme Court ordered that the NEET-PG will be held in a single shift, instead of two shifts. Following this order, NBE said that it will need to double the number of exam centres to accommodate all the candidates in a single shift, and approached the apex court seeking extension of time.

NBE said that more time is needed for security and other arrangements at 900 centres instead of originally planned 450. It had added that 3 June is the nearest available date for the same.

During the hearing today, the court initially questioned NBE why it needs so much time to hold the exam, saying it should be held in second or third week in July.

NBE’s counsel said that time is needed to ensure that the exam is not compromised in any way. He said that selecting new centres and making all the arrangements will take time. He also presented a letter sent by TCS, which said that the earlier the exam can be held in double the number of centres is 3 June.

When the bench asked why the exam can’t be held in July, NBE pleaded to grant next hearing on Monday to come up with more explanation. However, the court decided to accept the request and dispose the petition.

The bench said that it was satisfied that the NBE’s prayer was bona fide and allowed it to conduct the exam on August 3, 2025. The bench further clarified that no further time extension will be granted.

