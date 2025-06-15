Amid the missile attacks between Israel and Iran, which have been going on for over three days now, US President Donald Trump gave a clear warning to Iran that if the country attacks the US in any way, the US would respond with full force.

Distancing the US from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Trump said that the US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran. However, at the same time, he offered to mediate between the two countries.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday (14th June).

Trump offered to “get a deal done between Iran and Israel” in case the countries want to end the conflict. On Wednesday (11th June), a day before Israel attacked Iran, the US State Department advised US citizens and officials to leave Iraq amid rising regional tensions, in anticipation that Iran could retaliate to Israel’s action by targeting the American sites in Iraq.

During India’s operation Sindoor, Trump made a similar offer to mediate between India and Pakistan. After a ceasefire was agreed between the two countries following Pakistan’s call, Trump claimed to have brokered the ceasfire, even as India maintained that the ceasefire was reeached without the involvement of a third party.

Israel continues its attacks on Iran

Israel launched an aggressive aerial attack on Iran on 12th June after the US-Iran talks regarding Iran’s nuclear program reached a dead end. The US has held several rounds of discussions with Iran since last year, in order to get Iran to sign a deal agreeing not to develop nuclear weapons. Even though Iran has been denying its attempts to develop a nuclear weapon but it has been asserting its right to enrich nuclear grade uranium.

Israel and Iran has been involved in several rounds of reciprocal attacks since 12th June. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel would continue with its strikes in Iran. The Jewish state has been justifying its action against Iran as move to eliminate threat to its existence which will grow manifold, if Iran is able to develop a nuclear weapon. This is the reason that Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear sites in the recent attacks.

Israeli military aims to continue hitting targets from fighter jets over Iranian airspace. As per Israeli sources, 70 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in the overnight operation, during which the military “established aerial superiority from western Iran to Tehran.” Around 40 sites were targeted, including air defense systems and related assets. Apart from hitting several military sites, Israeli strikes also took out several top military leaders and nuclear experts.