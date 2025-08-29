Friday, August 29, 2025
Adani Power receives Letter of Award from Bihar for 25-year-long electricity purchase, to set up 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Bhagalpur

Adani Power said that it will be an ultra-super critical plant with 3 units of 800 MW each. The company will invest around $3 billion in setting up the plant and the related infrastructure.

Adani Group Company Adani Power has said that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for 25 Years long term procurement of electricity from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL). The India’s largest private sector thermal power generator will supply the power from a 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

Adani Power said that it will be an ultra-super critical plant with 3 units of 800 MW each. The company will invest around $3 billion in setting up the plant and the related infrastructure. The company said that the project will generate around 10,000 – 12,000 direct and indirect employment of during the construction phase and around 3,000 once operation starts.

Adani Power had emerged winner in a tightly contested Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process called by BSPGCL, offering the lowest supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh. BSPGCL awarded the LoA to Adani Power on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL). Separate Power Supply Agreement (PSA) will be signed with the state entities.

A statement by Adani Power said that India’s power demand is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, with peak demand rising from current around 250 GW to 400 GW by 2031-32, and 700+ GW by 2047, propelled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a growing population. The company said that  thermal power will continue to remain the backbone of the country’s energy security, providing critical base-load and grid balancing support, due to its inherent ability to provide large-scale, reliable, and round-the-clock power.

To meet this ever-increasing power demand, government has envisaged an additional around 100 GW of thermal capacity to be added by 2035.

Adani Power CEO S.B. Khyalia said, “Adani Power, as India’s largest private sector thermal power producer, has consistently demonstrated the capability to deliver dependable capacity at scale.” He added, “With our upcoming ultra-supercritical, high-efficiency Pirpainti project in Bihar, we are setting new benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainability. This plant will provide affordable and uninterrupted power to the people of Bihar, catalysing industrialisation, strengthening the state’s economy, and supporting the prosperity of its people. Through projects such as this, Adani Power remains committed to playing a leading role in securing India’s energy future.”

