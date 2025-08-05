The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party has passed a strong resolution in response to the 22nd April Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 Hindus were brutally killed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy operating from Pakistan. The resolution hailed the bravery of the armed forces and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whom Operation Sindoor was launched on the night of 6th and 7th May. The operation involved precise, non-escalatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐌 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢 @𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢, 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤.



The NDA Parliamentary Party salutes the unmatched valour of our forces, the iron-willed leadership of PM Modi, and India’s unwavering resolve against terror.



The… pic.twitter.com/yPiLwMRlPc — BJP (@BJP4India) August 5, 2025

The NDA said that the operation was a direct fulfilment of PM Modi’s vow, made during a speech in Bihar, to hunt down every terrorist and their backers. The resolution marked a doctrinal shift in India’s counter-terror approach. In the resolution, the NDA outlined three key principles.

First, every terror attack will be met with a fitting response, which will be carried out on India’s terms, targeting the origin of the threat.

Second, India is not going to be deterred by nuclear blackmail. Strikes will take place, if needed, under the shadow of nuclear threats.

Third, no distinction will be made between terror groups and the governments backing them.

The operation’s name, “Sindoor”, carried symbolic significance. The resolution stated that the terrorists attempted to erase the dignity of Indian women by their heinous acts. The armed forces restored it through decisive justice. India’s Nari Shakti was noted to have stood firmly behind the operation.

The NDA also highlighted how the Modi government’s defence reforms, including drone advancement, jointness, and indigenisation, played a crucial role in the success of the operation.

After the operation, 59 Indian MPs visited 32 countries to explain India’s position. The United States designated TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group, while the BRICS Joint Declaration condemned the Pahalgam attack.

The resolution concluded that the days of passive silence are over. Under Prime Minister Modi, India will strike back, not just to defend itself but to assert its place as a nation that neither forgets nor forgives terrorism.