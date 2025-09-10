Wednesday, September 10, 2025
As Nepal continues to grapple with violence even after fall of Oli government, here...
As Nepal continues to grapple with violence even after fall of Oli government, here are the highlights of what transpired during the protests

On Tuesday, the Nepal Army announced that it would take control of the security operation from 10 pm, hours after the PM Oli resigned

Violent protests erupted across Nepal against the government and corruption.
Images via X/Chandangoopta, NepaliTimes

Nepal has been engulfed by a wave of violent protests for the past few days, which were apparently triggered after a social media ban by the Nepalese government. On Friday (5th September), the Nepalese government ordered a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and X, citing concerns of misinformation and hate speech. What followed was a surge of violent demonstrations, led by the ‘Gen Z’, which brought the collapse of an unprepared government.

8th September: Violent protests erupted in Nepal

What started as a unified demonstration against government excesses and corruption soon turned into an outbreak of violence, arson, and vandalism, bringing the entire Himalayan nation to a standstill. Thousands of protestors flocked to the streets against the ban on social media platforms and government corruption. Protests spread across multiple cities, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitwan. On Monday (8th September), during a protest march, some protestors broke the barricades in Baneswar and tried to storm the Parliament.

Police first tried to dissuade the protestors from infiltrating the Parliament by firing tear gas and water cannons, followed by the firing of live ammunition. The ensuing violence resulted in the death of around 22 people and over 300 people getting injured, which further intensified the protests. The violent protestors targeted the politicians, ministers, their residences and government offices during the protests. Many politicians, including PM Oli are said to have fled the country as the situation in Nepal slipped out of the government’s control.

Protestors set the Parliament building and the Singha Darbar on fire

Angry protestors barged into the Parliament and set the entire building on fire. The startling visuals showed a plume of grey and black smoke covering the sky over the Parliament building.

The protestors also broke into the Singha Darbar premises, a large palace complex in Kathmandu which houses Nepal’s administrative offices, and set its gate on fire while forcing their way into the central administrative complex. An emergency cabinet meeting was convened late on Monday, after which the ban on the social media platforms was lifted. However, the protests continued to get fiercer on the second day as the lifting of the ban on social media platforms failed to pacify the protestors.

9th September: Protestors torched PM Oli’s private residence, he resigned

On Tuesday (9th September), protestors targeted the homes of several politicians and ministers, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ramchandra Poudel. Visuals of Oli’s private residence in the Balkot area of Bhaktapur, set on fire by protestors was doing the rouds on social media.

The protestors were seen cheering and celebrating after the setting abaze Oli’s house.

The demonstrators also burned down the Supreme Court building in Kathmandu.

‘Sital Niwas’, the official residence of the President of Nepal was vandalised and torched by the violent protestors.

As the protests escalated Prime Minister Oli, who assumed the office for the fourth time in July 2024, tendered his resignation on Tuesday “to facilitate a solution to the problem and to help resolve it politically.”

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also stepped down taking moral responsibility for the deaths. Lekhak’s house in Naikap, Kathmandu, was also torched by protestors. The agitators reportedly pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi at the Lalitput district.

Nepal’s former PM’s wife burn alive by protestors, Finance Minister chased

The wife of former Prime Minister of Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday after Khanal’s residence was set on fire by protestors. As per reports, Rajyalakshmi Chitrakar, was in her house when the protestors set the house on fire. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

In another incident, a violent mob of protestors, thrashed and chased the Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel through the streets of Kathmandu.

Several other Nepalese leaders, including Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, her husband and former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba were also assualted by a violent mob before they were rescued by the Army.

Army takes over, curfew in force

On Tuesday, the Nepal Army announced that it would take control of the security operation from 10 pm, hours after the PM Oli resigned. It took control of the he Tribhuvan International Airport here after the agitators tried to enter its premises in the evening. The Army has been conducting patrols and has imposed curfew in several areas, which has been extended till Thursday (11th September).

Urging people to abstain from violence and restore public order, the Aarmy warned that if the violence continued, all security agencies, including itself, would be fully mobilised.

Protestors broke into jails, set inmates free

During the protests, several protestors broke into jail and set free hundreds of prisoners. Around 900 inmates were allowed to escape by the protestors from a local jail in Pokhra. Atb the Nakhu Jail in Kathmandu, protestors reportedly set parts of jail facility on fire leading prisoners running free.

Several Indians stranded in Nepal, high-alert in areas close to India-Nepal border

The sudden violent protests in Nepal have led to several Indian nationals being stranded in the country as Air India, IndiGo, and Nepal Airlines cancelled flights to Kathmandu on Tuesday. Videos of stranded Indian nationals in Nepal seeking help have emerged on social media. The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian citizens to defer their travel to Nepal till the situation there normalises.

Authorities in the Indian districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, located close to the India-Nepal border have been put on high alert. Additional police forces hyave been deployed, which are conducting patrols and surveillance to ensure security at the border.

