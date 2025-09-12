The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been compelled to write a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the repeated violations of security protocols, outlined in its ‘yellow book’ for VIP security, by Rahul Gandhi.

The leader of the Opposition enjoys a ‘Z plus (Advanced Security Liaison)’ armed protection, which implies that about 10-12 CRPF commandos provide security cover to the Congress leader.

They also carry out reconnaissance of the locations which are set to be visited by Rahul Gandhi. However, the leader of the Opposition has repeatedly made unscheduled movements without prior imitation to the CRPF.

CRPF writes to Rahul Gandhi & Kharge



– CRPF flags 'unscheduled trips'



– 6 foreign trips flagged by the CRPF, along with breaches and violations of security protocol.



Rahul Gandhi wants to hide his meetings from security officials… This is not just about a protocol breach

This gross violation of security protocol was witnessed during both domestic and international visits to countries like Italy, Vietnam, UAE, Qatar, UK, and Malaysia.

CRPF highlighted that such unannounced movements by Rahul Gandhi posed ‘high risk’ to his own security.

It urged the Congress leader to adhere to guidelines, which are mandated in the ‘yellow book’ of the CRPF meant for VIP security.

CRPF flags breach of security protocol by Rahul Gandhi. Under the Yellow Book protocol, individuals under high-category security are required to provide prior intimation about their movements, including foreign travel, to enable deployment. Rahul doesn't…

The Central Reserve Police Force pointed out that it was important for the protectee to keep the paramilitary force in loop at all times.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi has violated security guidelines 113 times since 2020. He flouted protocols during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra as well.

In a tweet, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya highlighted, “Under the yellow book protocol, individuals under high-category security are required to provide prior intimation about their movements, including foreign travel, to enable deployment. Rahul doesn’t.”

The timing of the CRPF's letter and its instant public release raise disturbing questions. It comes just as Shri @RahulGandhi is leading the charge against the BJP's Vote Chori carried out with the Election Commission's complicity.

▪️Is this a veiled attempt to intimidate the…



▪️Is this a veiled attempt to intimidate the… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 11, 2025

In the meantime, the Congress party has cast aspersion on CRPF, which provides armed protection to Rahul Gandhi.

Malikarjun Kharge has questioned the ‘timing’ of the letter at a time when the Congress leader is busy peddling ‘vote chori’ conspiracy theories.

Spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged in a tweet on Thursday (11th September), “Is this a veiled attempt to intimidate the Leader of Opposition, who has already announced another imminent disclosure? Is the government rattled by the truth he is about to reveal?”

Yellow book of CRPF for VIP security

It must be mentioned that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued special guidelines for providing security to VIPs. It is called the ‘Yellow Book.’

The security protocols of all VIPs, barring the President, Prime Minister and Vice President, are outlined in the the ‘yellow book.’

Public personalities who have Z or Z+ security are mandated to notifiy CRPF about their travel plans and activities in advance. This helped the paramilitary force to assess and mitigate threats and keep the protectee safe.

If Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to break security protocols and flout guidelines, then, he could potentially risk his life like his father Rajiv Gandhi (who was killed during a targeted assassination in 1989).