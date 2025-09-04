Thursday, September 4, 2025
Govt clarifies that GST on popcorn of all flavours is 5% under new structure, refutes reports claiming that sugar-coated popcorns will be taxed at 18%

CBIC stated that the new GST for sugar confectionary is also 5%, not 18%. Therefore, Caramel popcorn will be taxed at 5%.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a clarification on the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to popcorn, refuting reports that sugar-coated or caramel popcorns would be newly taxed at 18%. Earlier in the day, several reports had claimed that while popcorn mixed with salts and spices will be subject to 5% GST, Caramel popcorn will be taxed at 18%, which is the rate for sugar confectionery.

The reports said that Caramel popcorn will be taxed at 18%, as it contains sugar and falls under confectionery.

CBIC’s clarification came on X as a reply to a post by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on the social media platform making the same claim. In a now deleted post, Sardesai wrote, “The POPCORN debate has been resolved at last! *Salted or spiced popcorn will now attract a uniform 5% GST, whether it’s sold loose or in pre-packaged form. *Caramel popcorn will be taxed at 18%. Bring on the salted popcorn folks!”

Responding to this post, CBIC stated that the new GST for sugar confectionary is also 5%, not 18%. Therefore, Caramel popcorn will be taxed at 5%.

The central board wrote, “Dear @sardesairajdeep All sugar confectionary items will now be taxed at 5%. Kindly refrain from sharing incorrect information.”

They added the link to the press releasing giving the list of new GST rates. The list shows that the GST for Sugar boiled confectionery has been reduced from 12% to 5%, and tax for Sugar confectionery is reduced from 18% to 5%. The list makes it clear that all items containing sugar will be now taxed at 5%, down from earlier 12% and 18% rates for various items.

Earlier, salted popcorn was taxed at 5% if sold loose and at 12% if it was sold in branded packaging. Caramel popcorn was taxed at 18%, irrespective of the packaging. This varied rate on popcorn had become a point of major debate at the time of its introduction.

