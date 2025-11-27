Hindu activist and Gau Rakshak Daksh Chaudhary arrested for calls to shut liquor shops in holy Vrindavan: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’s call to action, Exclusive FIR details and more

On 24th November, Hindu activist and Gau Rakshak Daksh Chaudhary was arrested along with his friends Abhishek Thakur, Yudhishthir, Amit and Duryodhan for forcefully closing down a liquor shop in Vrindavan. Following the arrest, they were presented in the court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Daksh, who is a resident of Delhi, is associated with Gau Raksha Dal and runs campaigns to save cows from smugglers. He joined Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, commonly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, in the ‘Sanatan Hindu Ekta’ March. On 16th November, when the march ended in Vrindavan, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar called to close down meat and liquor shops on the stretch that Premanand Ji Maharaj takes every morning to reach Prem Mandir within one year.

On 17th November, Daksh and his friends forcefully shut down three liquor shops behind Prem Mandir and sat in protest. Videos of him shutting down the shutters of the shops were shared on his social media account where he has a humble following of over one million.

Police were called and an FIR on the complaint of one of the shopkeepers was registered against Daksh and his associates. Around a week later, Daksh was arrested.

However, in the meanwhile, a lot of things happened, among which a video of him calling the police officer and suggesting he would get him suspended for falsely accusing him that he asked for Rs 5 lakh from the shopkeeper went viral on social media. Daksh was visibly angry over the rumours and demanded video proof of the claims that he tried to extort money. He said, “If you fail to provide video proof, remember, I will get you terminated. You are falsely accusing me, remember that.”

However, no separate case was registered for allegedly threatening the police.

Another video went viral where Daksh and his friends were seen in a court. In the video, one of them said, “The fight is not over. Getting arrested is a trophy for men. If you do not speak up today, Sanatan will be no more.”

When he was being taken to the court, he briefly spoke to media and urged to make Vrindavan a “liquor-free” city.

OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR in the matter.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Jitendra Kumar on 18th November at Vrindavan Police Station under Sections 191(2), 352, 351(3), 127(2), 131 and 324(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Daksh Chaudhary, Abhishek Thakur, Shibbo, Kapil, Akku Pandir and 10-15 unnamed persons.

Source:UP Police

In his complaint Jitendra said that on the evening of 17th November at around 8.30 pm, he was present at the shop with Dinesh, Mukesh and Jasveer. Daksh, Abhishek, Shibbo, Kapil, Akku and 10-15 unidentified persons reached the shop. They abused Jitendra and his colleagues, threatened them, pulled down the shop shutter and locked all of them inside.

Source:UP Police

He further claimed that Daksh and his friends also abused his customers. “Their actions created fear and panic among the customers as well as among us,” he added.

Jitendra added that Daksh and his friends went to two other shops and “used intimidation and threats to misbehave with the staff there”. They “forcefully pulled the shutters down and closed the shops. They abused all the customers at those shops as well,” he added. Jitendra also claimed that Daksh and his friends threatened the customers that they would kill them.

Due to the ruckus created, the shops remained closed for one hour resulting in loss of revenue. The complainant also provided video and CCTV footage of the incident.

Following the arrest, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Singh issued a statement in which he said, “On 17th November, an incident took place where some people forcefully closed a liquor shop. An FIR was registered in Vrindavan Police Station against a few named and 10-15 unnamed persons. Out of these, five were arrested. Further legal action is being taken in the matter.”

थाना वृन्दावन क्षेत्रान्तर्गत दिनांक 17.11.2025 को कुछ व्यक्तियो द्वारा जबरन शराब के ठेका को बन्द कराये जाने का प्रयास किया गया था । जिसके सम्बन्ध मे थाना वृन्दावन पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया था । आज दिनांक 24.11.2025 को नामजद एवं अज्ञात मे से कुल 05 व्यक्तियो की… pic.twitter.com/IYTPJuYo3z — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 24, 2025

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar came out in support of Daksh Chaudhary

On 25th November, a day after Daksh was arrested, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, during his Katha in Shivpuri, supported him. He called on Hindus to come together and take one more step in the name of Sanatan Dharma. He said, “We are already doing our part, you must also do yours.”

He urged every Hindu to at least stand with those who are fighting for Sanatan Dharma if they cannot fight on their own. “This gives strength. It shows the opponents that our numbers are strong,” he added.

Speaking about Daksh, he said, “Right now, one young man is struggling a great deal. Daksh Chaudhary is putting up a strong fight, for Gaumata, for Hindutva, and for making the Braj region free from meat and liquor. He has a whole team with him. Another young man, who speaks very well, is Abhishek Thakur. We met him during the pad yatra. These youngsters are putting in tremendous effort. They are young, full of energy. Yes, sometimes they lose their calm for a moment, but they are doing excellent work.”

He warned, “If you do not stand together, we cannot achieve even one percent for Hindutva. It is true that we are fighting out of concern for your future generations. But Hindu society will not survive merely because Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is concerned. Every person will have to become a Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.”

“If you want to give your children a secure country, a secure inheritance, if you want to ensure that your daughters do not fall victim to love jihad, there is only one solution, before we die, a Hindu Rashtra must be established. Only then will future generations be safe. Otherwise, the day is not far when everything we have warned about will come true before your eyes,” he added.

He said that he is not speaking for himself but for everyone who is fighting for cows, society, daughters, Sanatan Dharma, temples, scriptures and saints.

Social media influencers and Gau Rakshaks demand their release

Following the arrest, several social media influencers and Gau Rakshaks came out in support of Daksh and his friends. Several Gau Rakshaks gathered outside Vrindavan Police Station and demanded that the FIR against Daksh must be dropped.

Breaking 🚨

These innocent hindus are in judicial custody in Mathura, No one is supporting them on ground level, neither UP Police nor UP govt, Their only hope is us, so hindus it's time to raise the voice for them!



Tag @myogiadityanath & request him to release our brothers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WeRG7dBZCy — Voice of Hindus (@Warlock_Shubh) November 26, 2025

Famous influencers Baawle Chhore, in support of Daksh Chaudhary, questioned the treatment being given to Daksh and his associates who acted upon Bageshwar Dham’s appeal. They said, “When Dhirendra Shastri ji says that shops selling meat and liquor should be shut in a sacred city like Vrindavan, Sanatani youths such as Daksh Chaudhary, Akku Pandit and Abhishek Thakur simply acted on that call. Yet in return they have been sent to jail in false cases, and five lakh rupees is being extorted from them.”

They added that the youths had only one intention, “to ensure that the liquor shop on the route used by Premanand ji Maharaj is shut.” The group urged Hindu saints to stand with those who act, instead of remaining silent within their pandals and maths.

The case against Daksh Chaudhary and his associates will now move through the legal process, but the intensity of public support around them reflects a wider sentiment in Vrindavan. For many locals and devotees, the youths’ actions are seen not as acts of intimidation but as an expression of their commitment to what they believe protects the sanctity of a sacred town.