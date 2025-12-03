India and natural farming…the way ahead!

In August this year, a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu met me and talked about how they were practising new agricultural techniques to boost sustainability and productivity. They invited me to a Summit on natural farming to be held in Coimbatore. I accepted their invite and promised them that I would be among them during the programme. Thus, a few weeks ago, on 19th November, I was in the lovely city of Coimbatore, attending the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025. A city known as an MSME backbone was hosting a big event on natural farming.

Natural farming, as we all know, draws from India’s traditional knowledge systems and modern ecological principles to cultivate crops without synthetic chemicals. It promotes diversified fields where plants, trees and livestock coexist to support natural biodiversity. The approach relies on recycling farm residues and enhancing soil health through mulching and aeration, rather than external inputs.

This Summit in Coimbatore will forever remain a part of my memory! It indicated a shift in mindset, imagination and confidence with which India’s farmers and agri-entrepreneurs are shaping the future of agriculture.

The programme included an interaction with farmers from Tamil Nadu, in which they showcased their efforts in natural farming and I was amazed!

I was struck by the fact that people from diverse backgrounds, including scientists, FPO leaders, first-generation graduates, traditional cultivators and notably people who had left high-paying corporate careers, decided to return to their roots and pursue natural farming.

I met people whose life journeys and commitment to doing something new were noteworthy.

There was a farmer who managed nearly 10 acres of multi-layered agriculture with bananas, coconuts, papaya, pepper and turmeric. He maintains 60 desi cows, 400 goats and local poultry.

Another farmer has dedicated himself to preserving native rice varieties like Mapillai Samba and Karuppu Kavuni. He focuses on value-added products, creating health mixes, puffed rice, chocolates and protein bars.

There was a first-generation graduate who runs a 15-acre natural farm and has trained over 3,000 farmers, supplying nearly 30 tonnes of vegetables every month.

Some people who were running their own FPOs supported tapioca farmers and promoted tapioca-based products as a sustainable raw material for bioethanol and Compressed Biogas.

One of the agri-innovators was a biotechnology professional who built a seaweed-based biofertilizer enterprise employing 600 fishermen across coastal districts; another developed nutrient-enriched bioactive biochar that boosts soil health. They both showed how science and sustainability can blend seamlessly.

The people I met there belonged to different backgrounds, but there was one thing in common: a complete commitment to soil health, sustainability, community upliftment and a deep sense of enterprise.

At a larger level, India has made commendable progress in the field. Last year, the Government of India launched the National Mission on Natural Farming, which has already connected lakhs of farmers with sustainable practices. Across the nation, thousands of hectares are under natural farming. Efforts by the Government such as encouraging exports, institutional credit being expanded significantly through the Kisan Credit Card (including for livestock and fisheries) and PM-Kisan, have also helped farmers pursuing natural farming.

Natural farming is also closely linked to our efforts to promote Shree Anna or millets. What is also gladdening is the fact that women farmers are taking to natural farming in a big way.

Over the past few decades, the rising dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides has affected soil fertility, moisture and long-term sustainability. At the same time, farming costs have steadily increased. Natural farming directly addresses these challenges. The use of Panchagavya, Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, and mulching protects soil health, reduces chemical exposure, and lowers input costs while building strength against climate change and erratic weather patterns.

I encouraged farmers to begin with ‘one acre, one season.’ The outcomes from even a small plot can build confidence and inspire larger adoption. When traditional wisdom, scientific validation and institutional support come together, natural farming can become feasible and transformative.

I call upon all of you to think of pursuing natural farming. You can do this by being associated with FPOs, which are becoming strong platforms for collective empowerment. You can explore a StartUp relating to this area.

Seeing the convergence between farmers, science, entrepreneurship and collective action in Coimbatore was truly inspiring. And, I am sure we will together continue making our agriculture and allied sectors productive and sustainable. If you know of teams working on natural farming, do let me know too!

This article was written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on LinkedIn and has been republished here with due credit. The original article can be read here.