‘One lakh fake forged birth certificates issued in two months through Central Registration System (CRS)’: All you need to know about Kirit Somaiya’s explosive claims

Senior BJP leader and former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday alleged the exposure of a massive fraud in the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal, claiming that over one lakh fake birth certificates were generated within a span of just two months, November and December 2025.

Addressing a press conference, Somaiya stated that the scam extended far beyond routine administrative corruption and posed a grave threat to national security.

1 lac Birth Registration- Interstate ScamScam



Over 1 lac Forged Birth Registrations were made by hacking the mobile phones and email IDs of Grampanchayat's, villagers and illegally accessing the CRS portal



Govt birth registration portal (Central Registration System – CRS… pic.twitter.com/DTHTD538v5 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 22, 2026

Somaiya alleged that the fraud was executed by hacking into the Centre’s CRS portal and manipulating official records. Citing what he described as “shocking” data, he said irregularities had been detected in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, Parola and Yavatmal districts, as well as in Rae Bareli and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. In several villages with populations ranging between 1,000 and 1,500, authorities reportedly found between 10,000 and 27,000 birth registrations. Notably, nearly 99 per cent of the entries were for individuals aged between 20 and 60 years, raising serious red flags.

Inter-state racket unearthed, arrests made

According to Somaiya, the investigation has so far led to the arrest of eight individuals linked to what he termed an inter-state racket. The prime accused, Avadhesh Kumar Dubey, allegedly carried out the manipulation using computer systems to falsify entries. Somaiya said he has already met Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date on the issue and plans to take the matter to the central government in New Delhi. He alleged that fake birth certificates were being used to “legitimise infiltrators” by granting them Indian identity documents.

Campaign against illegal Bangladeshi hawkers in Mumbai

Linking the alleged certificate scam to illegal immigration, Somaiya claimed that thousands of Bangladeshi nationals were operating as hawkers on Mumbai’s streets without legal authorisation. He said an intensified enforcement drive, undertaken with the support of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner, had led to the clearing of several encroachments, including around the Mulund railway station area.

During the press interaction, Somaiya also launched a political attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He alleged that in constituencies with an overwhelmingly Muslim population, voters supported the MIM, while in areas with 15 to 20 per cent Muslim voters, electoral support shifted towards Thackeray’s party. Somaiya claimed that political leaders who allegedly treat illegal Bangladeshi migrants as a vote bank were attempting to obstruct enforcement action.

He further asserted that those advocating what he described as the “greening” of Mumbai would receive a “fitting reply” from the BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2026.