On 13th January, Ghatampur Police in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, arrested a Kerala origin pastor and sent him to jail for converting Hindus to Christianity through inducement and intimidation. The conversions were taking place in a house church in Nauranga village in the Ghatampur area. The pastor was running an illegal house church and luring economically vulnerable Hindus to convert to Christianity.

The police initiated the action following a written complaint submitted by Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Jahanabad in Fatehpur district. Based on his complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the pastor. He was produced before a court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR.

The incident occurred on 13th January when information was received about a prayer meeting being held inside a residential house in Nauranga. Bajrang Dal activists reached the location where they found that religious conversion activities were taking place disguised as prayer and healing sessions. They immediately informed the police about the conversions. Police reached the spot and brought all those present to the police station for questioning.

Bajrang Dal district convenor Shubham Shaurya Agnihotri submitted a written complaint to ACP Krishnakant Yadav, stating that a house church was being run from a residence in Nauranga, where Kerala resident Albin and his wife were allegedly inducing Hindus to convert their religion.

After a preliminary inquiry, the police released all individuals except the pastor. A complaint was filed by Mukesh based on which the FIR was registered and the accused pastor was booked for inducement based conversion and criminal intimidation.

Allegations of inducement based conversion

According to the complaint and subsequent police investigation, the accused, who has been identified as Pastor Albin, had converted his residence into a house church which he was using for prayer meetings and healing sessions. These sessions were being organised regularly. Media reports suggest that poor and vulnerable Hindus were called to these meetings and offered financial incentives and other assurances to persuade them to convert to Christianity.

While speaking to the media, locals said that the pastor claimed miraculous healing powers and asserted that prayers offered at his house could cure serious illnesses. In several instances, people were told their ailments were caused by evil forces and that only conversion would bring relief.

During the investigation, police recovered files, documents, and a large quantity of religious publicity material from the so called house church. Further probe is underway to determine whether these materials were used to systematically influence and induce people into changing their religion from Hinduism to Christianity.

Background of the accused and foreign funding angle

Police inquiry revealed that the accused originally hails from Kerala. He has been residing in the Nauranga area for nearly ten years. He initially lived in rented accommodation and later purchased land, constructed his own house in 2022, and converted it into an illegal house church.

Kerala-origin Pastor Albin (Image: Shubham Shaurya/Facebook)

Despite not being engaged in any known employment or business, the accused was allegedly living a comfortable lifestyle, which has raised suspicion of foreign funding. The police have initiated an investigation into the source of funds used to run the house church, organise prayer meetings, and support associated activities.

Officials are also examining whether the accused was operating independently or was part of a larger network involved in religious conversion activities across districts.

What FIR says

According to the FIR accessed by OpIndia, the complaint was filed by Bajrang Dal activist Mukesh Kumar on 13th January. Based on his complaint, an FIR under Sections 352 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, was lodged.

Source: Bajrang Dal

Mukesh said that he received information that in Nauranga village, Albin had converted his house into a church and was calling poor people inside, offering inducements and persuading them to convert to Christianity.

Source: Bajrang Dal

He further added that when he went to the church with his friend Manish Sachan, they saw that the accused was forcing people to sit inside the house, conducting prayers, and motivating them to adopt Christianity. When they objected, the accused allegedly issued threats and abused them, following which the people present left the house.

Complaint filed against Bajrang Dal activists

Following the arrest of the pastor, his family members and several locals submitted a separate complaint claiming misbehaviour and assault by Bajrang Dal activists. Police officials said these allegations are being probed independently and will be acted upon if evidence is found.

Wider scrutiny of conversion networks

The recent case has once again brought focus on conversion related investigations in the Ghatampur region. Several such incidents have come to light in the past. Police officials have indicated that the present case will also be probed to determine if it has links to previous cases. Furthermore, police are probing to determine if the pastor was acting alone or if he is part of any organised conversion network operating across districts.

Authorities have stated that further action will follow based on documentary evidence, witness statements, and funding trails uncovered during the investigation.