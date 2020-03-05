Another video of Delhi riots, presumably of February 24, has surfaced where violent rioters at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi are seen pelting stones at police personnel as they try and rescue injured DCP Shahdara IPS Amit Sharma. This is the same attack which reportedly claimed the life of constable Ratan Lal.

At the beginning of the video, one can see the police personnel breaking through the barricades and carrying the injured DCP to the other side of the street, away from the group of frenzied rioters. The rioters continue to pelt stones at police personnel from one side of the street to the other side as the later tries to rescue the injured cop. Towards the end of the video, police personnel can be seen dragging the unconscious DCP away, shielding him from the raining stones and bricks.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

If one hears carefully, towards the middle of the video, gunshots can be heard in the background. As the police fire gunshots in the air, the mob of rioters are seen quickly dispersing by running in the opposite direction.

Earlier in the day, another video of the same attack had surfaced, where a violent mob of rioters could be seen attacking the Delhi Police officers with stones and sticks. The mob had individuals wearing black burqas who could be seen pelting stones at the police. One could safely presume the women were also attacking the Delhi Police with stones.

As per reports, DCP Amit Sharma was badly injured by the rioters and constable Ratan Lal was killed by the rioters as he tried to save IPS Sharma. Although initial reports had said that Ratan Lal died due to injuries from stone-pelting, the autopsy report had confirmed that he had died of a bullet injury. On the same day, one Mohammad Shahrukh was found wielding a gun and shooting at Delhi Police personnel. He was later arrested after being on the run for almost a week. One IB official Ankit Sharma was also brutally murdered by the rioting mob. As per reports, he was stabbed as many as 400 times before his body was thrown in a drain.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police said that 531 cases have been registered of which 47 cases are under the Arms Act in connection with the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.