Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Home News Reports Agra police officer disguises as banana seller to hunt Firozabad anti-CAA rioters hiding in the city
CrimeNews Reports

Agra police officer disguises as banana seller to hunt Firozabad anti-CAA rioters hiding in the city

Sub Inspector Sunil Tomar shaved his moustache, took the disguise of a banana seller and roamed around the city

OpIndia Staff
ub-inspector Sunil Tomar banana seller
Engagements418

As widespread violence and arson took place in the name of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act last week across the country, police had to use innovative methods to catch the rioters. Police officials in Agra went undercover to find the perpetrators of violence who had taken shelter in the city after ransacking public property in neighbouring Firozabad. One police officer even disguised as a banana seller to hunt the rioters.

SHO of Mantola police station Jeetendra Kumar told media today that the police had received intelligence inputs about the presence of some people involved in Firozabad violence in Agra city. As it would have been difficult to obtain information about such people from civilians directly, it was decided to go undercover and track them down, he said. As part of the plan, sub-inspector Sunil Tomar of Mantola police station took the disguise of a vendor selling banana and roamed across the city. Intelligence reports had suggested that the perpetrators were hiding in the Mantola area in Agra.

The plan was to move around the city and locate the perpetrators. Sub Inspector Sunil Tomar shaved his moustache and arranged a fruit vendor’s cart. He loaded the cart with bananas and roamed in the Mantola area, looking for clues. Tomar said his disguise was so good that even the policemen patrolling the area could not identify him when they faced him. The SHO said that the plan worked and the rioters were arrested by the police.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Firozabad anti-CAA riots: Drone camera identifies 57 houses with stones on their roof

Firozabad had witnessed violence in the name of anti-CAA protests after the Friday prayers last week. The rioters had set several vehicles on fire, including police vehicles. The protesters clashed with police, and several policemen were injured. Police had used tear-gas shells to disperse the mob.

Soon after the crash, several people involved in the violence had fled the city and took shelter in Agra, which is around 50 km away. But they were finally nabbed after the undercover operation of Agra police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Aaditya Thackeray condones his party members' thuggish behaviour, calls the victim as "low life troll"

Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

OpIndia Staff -

Far-Left propagandist Arundhati Roy tells people to lie during NPR, says ‘shouldn’t give this government 4 more years’

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police asks abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi to calm down after she loses her cool when they put her on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,485FansLike
208,690FollowersFollow
140,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com