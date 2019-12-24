Tuesday, December 24, 2019
AMU Student Union denies link to letter ‘expelling’ VC and Registrar, one group say its fake, other group stands by the letter

Vice-President of the AMUSU said that the AMUSU does not take responsibility for the letter expelling the VC and Registrar

OpIndia Staff
AMU Students Union denies link to letter ‘expelling’ VC and Registrar
Aligarh Muslim University(Source: Deccanherald)
Just a day after the students and faculties of the Aligarh Muslim University allegedly expelled the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the University, providing them with the deadline of January 5 to vacate their positions or face a boycott, the student union of the AMU has refused to take responsibility of the note stating it has been issued by someone anonymously.

Denying the link between the AMUSU and the letter, Hamza Sufiyan, Vice-President of the AMUSU said, “The AMUSU does not take responsibility for the letter expelling the VC and Registrar. The letter has been issued by someone anonymously. It has no signatures.”

The letter that has now gone viral stated, “If the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar do not vacate their places on or before the said date, the students, teachers and the non-teaching staff would boycott the university administration until they resign and vacate their places.”

However, as per the reports, there is a rift among the students regarding the expulsion letter addressed to VC and Registrar. While a section who in support of the VC and Registrar have denounced the letter as anonymous and fake, the other section has stood resolute in their demand for VC and Registrar to vacate their office and have termed the letter as “genuine”.

The group of students who are against the VC and Registrar are miffed with the AMU authorities for their apathy towards the police action the University students. “We know we cannot expel the Vice-Chancellor or the Registrar, but we do not respect them as they did not stand with us against the police action. We stood peacefully in solidarity with the Jamia students but the police action was totally uncalled for. We will continue our protest against the V-Chancellor and Registrar when the University opens on January 6,” said a student.

Earlier, the students and Muslim mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)  had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15. Defending the crackdown against the AMU students, the police stated that the AMU students had gathered at the university campus and attacked the police officials injuring at least 6-17 policemen. The police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

