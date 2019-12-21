Saturday, December 21, 2019
Anti-CAA protests: Kerala branch of Congress student wing NSUI block bus belonging to India's pride, ISRO

Kerala Students Union (KSU) is the Kerala branch of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

Bus belonging to ISRO was blocked in Kerala/ Image Source: ANI
The anti-CAA protests which have turned violent across the country took another ugly turn on Friday after Congress’ Kerala Students Union (KSU) members in Peroorkada junction of Kerala blocked the bus belonging to the country’s proudest organisation – ISRO. It is worthy to note that Kerala Students Union (KSU) is the Kerala branch of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

According to ANI, the disgraceful event has occurred in Peroorkada junction on Friday night after members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) blocked the buses of ISRO during their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A picture of the KSU protest, in which the crowd can be seen stalling the bus with ‘Govt of India’ written on it.

The protestors in Kerala, backed by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU), which is the Kerala chapter of NSUI (Congress student wing) have hit the streets to protest against CAA. Reportedly, the protestors have blocked various trains at railway stations in Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram. Addition to that, the protestors have also blocked Karnataka RTC buses in some parts of Kozhikode.

Read: Take revenge, don’t spare any cop: Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan instigated anti-CAA riots in Ahmedabad

However, the student politicians by blocking buses of ISRO, the organisation which has nothing to do with the Citizenship Amendment Act, have exposed their disregard and hatred towards such premier scientific institutions of the country.

ISRO – India’s premier space agency, carries great respect not only in the country but also across the world for its unique space missions, low-cost satellite launches and various other scientific researches.

The country has been witnessing severe violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Muslim mobs have unleashed violence in West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the last two days itself against the law that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Read: Who is instigating violence in colleges: Congress, NSUI, a sinister WhatsApp group and anti-CAA protests

OpIndia had earlier exposed how NSUI, the student wing of Congress was planning, coordinating and executing anti-CAA protests throughout the country from a WhatsApp group and trying to package it as organic and spontaneous protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

