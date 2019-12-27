Sunday, December 29, 2019
Complaint registered against ultra left-wing propagandist Arundhati Roy for asking people to lie during NPR in her DU speech

The Home Minister had reminded the country that the NPR was a flagship initiative of the UPA government in 2010. However, despite the repeated clarifications, it appears that people like Asaduddin Owaisi and Arundhati Roy will not relent on their fearmongering.

OpIndia Staff
Anti-CAA riots: Complaint registered against ultra-left-wing propagandist Arundhati Roy for asking people to 'lie' during NPR
Arundathi Roy
A police complaint has been filed against controversial ultra-left-wing propagandist Arundhati Roy after she attempted to incite people against CAA and NPR (National Population Register) through her controversial speeches at Delhi University.

Reportedly, advocate Rajiv Kumar Ranjan has filed a complaint against Naxal sympathiser Arundathi Roy in Delhi’s Tilak Marg police station. He has demanded an FIR be registered against her and others under Sections 295A, 504, 153 and even 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Far-Left propagandist Arundhati Roy, who is infamous for her support towards the Jihad in Kashmir and Naxals across the country, on Wednesday had asked people to ‘lie’ during NPR or give “fake names and addresses”.

Raking up a fear psychosis among citizens, Roy had claimed that the NPR would serve as a database for the NRC. “But what’s even more shocking was that Roy had said that the Modi government should not be given the remaining four years,” the complaint said.

Speaking at Delhi University, Roy had asked, “Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won’t ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC.”

Besides, Roy had said, “We have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name — like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as Seven Race Course road and let’s fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversions. We were not born to face lathis and bullets.”

Roy’s comments appeared consistent with the deliberate agenda we have witnessed in recent days when far-left activists have tried to whitewash the Muslim mob violence that was unleashed across the country in wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act and instead, blamed the Police for trying everything they can to stop it.

During an interview to ANI, Amit Shah clarified that no one’s citizenship will be revoked if their name is not included in the NPR. He said it is completely different from the NRC. He also iterated that NPR and NRC derive themselves from completely different laws. Shah said that there’s no proof needed for NPR, no documentation is needed from people and it is only for making a register of information.

The Home Minister also reminded the country that the NPR was a flagship initiative of the UPA government in 2010. However, despite the repeated clarifications, it appears that people like Asaduddin Owaisi and Arundhati Roy will not relent on their fearmongering.

