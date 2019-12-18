On Monday, Former Karnataka minister and senior Karnataka Congress leader UT Khader warned that the state will be blown up into cinders if the BJP government tries to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

According to ANI, former Congress Minister Khader threatened to indulge in violent protests if the BJP government in Karnataka tries to implement CAA in Karnataka.

UT Khader, Congress: Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I read on social media that they’ve given instructions to implement this law in K’taka. I’m warning the CM that if you implement it (CAA) here then I swear K’taka will be blown up into cinders. (17.12) pic.twitter.com/SoAzB2rEXJ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

“Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I read on social media that they have given instructions to implement this law in Karnataka. I am warning the CM that if you implement it (CAA) here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders,” UT Khader, who is also an MLA from Mangaluru.

Khader claimed that PM Modi and Amit Shah are trying to divide the country in the name of religion after returning to power. Calling the CAA unconstitutional, Khader said that they will never submit the documents to prove that their citizenship. It is notable here that CAA has nothing to do with existing Indian citizens.

“If anyone needs to prove that they are Indians and true patriots it is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Because after Modi came to power he is implementing laws similar to those during the British rule”, said former Minister UT Khader addressing the protesters in front of the DC office here on December 16.

Khader’s provocative statements came after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in Karnataka. “We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

Following the passing of the historic Citizenship Amendment Act in the parliament, the Muslim mobs in the country have gone on a rampage with vandalising of public infrastructure like Railways, buses, buildings in West Bengal, and Delhi. Apart from states like West Bengal, where law and order situation has gone completely out of control, the universities like Jamila Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University have also seen violent protests.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.