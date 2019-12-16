Home Minister Amit Shah announced at a rally in Pakur, Jharkhand that the Bhavya ‘sky-high’ Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be constructed within the next four months. The announcement came after the Supreme Court paved the way for the Temple in a landmark verdict on 9 November.

Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah in Pakur, Jharkhand: Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now, within 4 months a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/l9VhF2s7Cs — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

On the 12th of December, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Bobde had dismissed all review petitions filed against the verdict. A 5-judge bench, headed by the then CJI Gogoi, had in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acres disputed land in favour of deity ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’ and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

Amit Shah was addressing the rally as part of the BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand for the ongoing Assembly Elections where it currently is in power. Targetting the Congress party, he said that senior Congress leader Kapil had on purpose delayed proceedings in the Court. He said, “Kapil Sibal used to say, ‘Don’t hear the case now, hear it later!’ Kyun Bhai? Aapke pet me kyu dard ho raha hai?“(What problem do you have?)

#Breaking | Union Home Minister @AmitShah sets the ‘mandir deadline’.

‘Ram Temple will be constructed in the next 4 months’, says Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Jharkhand. More details by TIMES NOW’s Megha Prasad. | #RamMandirIn4Months pic.twitter.com/L1VXTngAMk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 16, 2019

During his address, he also raised the matter of forcible religious conversions in the state. He said that the government led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das had successfully implemented the Anti-Conversion Act.