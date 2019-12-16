Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home Politics Jharkhand: 'Sky-high' Ram Temple to be built within 4 months, announces Amit Shah, targets Congress for delaying Court proceedings
News ReportsPolitics

Jharkhand: ‘Sky-high’ Ram Temple to be built within 4 months, announces Amit Shah, targets Congress for delaying Court proceedings

Amit Shah was addressing the rally as part of the BJP's campaign in Jharkhand for the ongoing Assembly Elections where it currently is in power.

OpIndia Staff
Rm Mandir in 4 months, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah
Engagements621

Home Minister Amit Shah announced at a rally in Pakur, Jharkhand that the Bhavya ‘sky-high’ Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be constructed within the next four months. The announcement came after the Supreme Court paved the way for the Temple in a landmark verdict on 9 November.

On the 12th of December, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Bobde had dismissed all review petitions filed against the verdict. A 5-judge bench, headed by the then CJI Gogoi, had in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acres disputed land in favour of deity ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’ and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

Amit Shah was addressing the rally as part of the BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand for the ongoing Assembly Elections where it currently is in power. Targetting the Congress party, he said that senior Congress leader Kapil had on purpose delayed proceedings in the Court. He said, “Kapil Sibal used to say, ‘Don’t hear the case now, hear it later!’ Kyun Bhai? Aapke pet me kyu dard ho raha hai?“(What problem do you have?)

- Ad - - article resumes -

During his address, he also raised the matter of forcible religious conversions in the state. He said that the government led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das had successfully implemented the Anti-Conversion Act.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Jharkhand elections, Jharkhand video, Jharkhand news

Big Story

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

193,329FansLike
204,542FollowersFollow
129,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com