Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Home Media Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari assaulted for calling people like Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam a traitor
MediaNews Reports

Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari assaulted for calling people like Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam a traitor

While debating about the controversy, the panellist turned hostile when Pradeep called Sharjeel Imam a traitor and a threat to India.

OpIndia Staff
Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari attacked by people for calling Sharjeel Imam a traitor
Pradeep Bhandari(Source: Swarajya Magazine)
Engagements202

Renowned psephologist and Jan Ki Baat CEO Pradeep Bhandari was on Monday attacked by one of the panellists while hosting ‘Lalkaar”- a news show on Republic TV over the ongoing controversy surrounding Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s seditious remarks against the territorial integrity of India.

While debating about the controversy, the panellist turned hostile when Pradeep called Sharjeel Imam a traitor and a threat to India. The increasingly angry panellist first heckled Pradeep and then started hurling expletives at him for asserting that Imam is a quisling. However, undeterred by the physical assault, Pradeep posted a tweet, stating that he wouldn’t be intimidated by these “silent supporters” Sharjeel Imam and that nobody can stop him from calling anti-India people as traitors.

Read: Media Coordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests calls fellow panelist ‘tawaif ka bachha’ on Arnab Goswami’s debate

- Ad - - article resumes -

Last week, a shocking video had emerged in which the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests and the Wire columnist, Sharjeel Imam, was seen inciting Muslims to block Chicken neck and cut-off Assam and the North East from the rest of India. Amidst chants of “Allahu Akbar” and “Naara-e-Taqbeer”, Imam made an anti-India call, urging Muslims to take a cue from Kanhaiya Kumar’s rally which reportedly saw participation from 5 lakh people and create riots across the country.

“If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months. Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India,” Imam said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:pradeep bhandari, pradip bhandari lalkaar, pradip bhandari republic tv

Big Story

Fearmongering beyond CAA: Now The Wire employee Arfa and Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar paint Bollywood as threat

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar while interacting with The Wire employee Arfa Khanum Sherwani expressed unhappiness over showing Mughal invaders as barbaric.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,035FansLike
225,547FollowersFollow
165,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com