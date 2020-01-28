Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari assaulted for calling people like Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam a traitor

Renowned psephologist and Jan Ki Baat CEO Pradeep Bhandari was on Monday attacked by one of the panellists while hosting ‘Lalkaar”- a news show on Republic TV over the ongoing controversy surrounding Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s seditious remarks against the territorial integrity of India.

Hands on collar and abuses is the price I had to pay to call Sharjeel Imam a traitor. But listen each and everyone of these Sharjeel Imam’s silent supporters. Nothing can stop me from saying that Sharjeel Imam and people like him are TRAITORS and threat to my country. pic.twitter.com/cd5GOSDc9i — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) January 27, 2020

While debating about the controversy, the panellist turned hostile when Pradeep called Sharjeel Imam a traitor and a threat to India. The increasingly angry panellist first heckled Pradeep and then started hurling expletives at him for asserting that Imam is a quisling. However, undeterred by the physical assault, Pradeep posted a tweet, stating that he wouldn’t be intimidated by these “silent supporters” Sharjeel Imam and that nobody can stop him from calling anti-India people as traitors.

Last week, a shocking video had emerged in which the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests and the Wire columnist, Sharjeel Imam, was seen inciting Muslims to block Chicken neck and cut-off Assam and the North East from the rest of India. Amidst chants of “Allahu Akbar” and “Naara-e-Taqbeer”, Imam made an anti-India call, urging Muslims to take a cue from Kanhaiya Kumar’s rally which reportedly saw participation from 5 lakh people and create riots across the country.

“If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months. Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India,” Imam said.