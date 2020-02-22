The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached assets worth Rs 1.15 crore of notorious left-wing terrorist leader Arvind Yadav of Bihar in connection with a money-laundering case against him.

According to the reports, the Enforcement Directorate has issued an order for attachment of the properties, including a truck and multiple plots of land under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Arvind Yadav and his family members.

The ED said that it has properties belongs to Arvind Yadav, an active member and leader of banned left-wing extremist CPI-Maoist and his family under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached properties include a truck valued over Rs 11 lakh and about 14 acres of land.

The probe agency has also registered a case of money laundering on the basis of 61 FIRs lodged in various police stations of Bihar. The ED said cases have also been filed against Yadav and his family members under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act for their involvement in illegal activities including collection of levy and extortion in Bihar.

An ED officer said that Yadav has been declared as an absconder in the charge sheet filed by the Bihar Police.

The agency also said that during investigation it was found out that there were huge deposits of cash in the bank accounts of Arvind Yadav and his family members, who have no other legitimate source of income.

“This ill-gotten money was utilised for acquiring movable/immovable properties. No income tax returns were filed by any of the members during the investment period,” the agency said.