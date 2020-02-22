Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home News Reports NPR census is mandatory, state govt will finalise the additional NPR questionnaire draft: Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics

NPR census is mandatory, state govt will finalise the additional NPR questionnaire draft: Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik

"NPR questionnaire was made in the year 2008 and some additional questionnaire has been drafted and given by the centre. We will examine and make a decision," he said.

OpIndia Staff
Nawab Malik
Engagements83

The Maharashtra Minority Affairs minister and Senior leader of NCP, Nawab Malik has said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, that is the three-party coalition running the government of Maharashtra, will be soon finalizing the draft for centre’s additional questionnaire for the National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

On Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Malik said that implementation of CAA is not up to states but the centre, “Maha Vikas Aghadi to finalize NPR additional questionnaire draft for Maharashtra. NPR census is mandatory in the country. NPR questionnaire was made in the year 2008 and some additional questionnaire has been drafted and given by the centre. We will examine and make a decision. We will also see what other non-BJP ruled states are planning. Then the three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi will sit together and finalize the questionnaire.”

On Friday, addressing media after a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray had repeated his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said, “We have had a discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR, and NRC. I have already stated my stance on these in Saamana. No one should be scared of CAA. This law is not to take away citizenship from anyone but about granting citizenship to the minorities of the neighbouring countries.” He also informed that PM Modi said that there will be no countrywide NRC.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Maha Aghadi Alliance parties seem to be turning ideological rivals on CAA, NPR, and NRC. The Congress and the NCP are continuously standing against the CAA, NRC and NPR spreading the falsehood, favouring the protests while Shiv Sena favouring the centre’s stand on CAA and NPR, while saying that they oppose the NRC.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,461FansLike
236,122FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com