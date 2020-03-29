On Friday, a 50-year-old man who hailed from Khurja in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh was diagnosed with the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus. He was admitted to LLRM Medical Hospital in Meerut on Thursday night. His relatives who were also tested for COVID-19 infection also tested positive. Reportedly, the man had returned from Maharashtra’s Amravati.

As reported by Times of India, the Bulandshahr man had travelled from Amravati in Maharashtra. He had travelled via Chattisgarh Express and Amravati-Jabalpur Superfast Express to Meerut. On March 19, he had reached his in-laws’ house in Shastri Nagar. The patient had also attended a wedding ceremony in Meerut on 20 March and also offered namaaz at two mosques and travelled to Humayun Nagar on March 22.

The man had visited a private doctor before being admitted to LLRM hospital on March 26. After he tested positive for Coronavirus, he was shifted to an isolation ward. The Health Department had also admitted his wife and 3 brothers-in-law after they tested positive for the deadly disease on Saturday. 37 of his contacts have now been identified and quarantined.

As per the report, the man has no history of foreign travel. The Meerut District Magistrate has ordered sealing of areas where he lived and has asked the area to be disinfected. The authorities are also looking for provisions to see if the man could be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act as he travelled despite being ill.

Earlier, a woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia had set off the chain of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Delhi. The Muslim woman has now reportedly transmitted the virus to her family members and now a doctor too. The woman’s mother and two daughters, too, have tested positive. The viral infection was also transmitted to her brother-Tabrez Khan, one of the organisers of the Jahangiri anti-CAA protests, who was admitted to the LNJP hospital and tested positive for the contagion. A doctor at a mohalla community clinic in northeast Delhi who had come in contact with the woman has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Wednesday. His wife and daughter, who were also found to be infected with coronavirus, have been admitted to a hospital