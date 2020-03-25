Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath self-isolates after journalist present at his last...
News Reports

Coronavirus: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath self-isolates after journalist present at his last presser tests Covid-19 positive

The 55-year-old journalist, a resident of Professors Colony, Bhopal is the father of the first coronavirus case in Bhopal. The man's daughter had returned from the UK on March 17.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Former MP CM Kamal Nath under self-isolation after journalist who attended his press conference is found coronavirus positive
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo Credits: The Financial Express)
113

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress senior leader Kamal Nath isolated himself on Wednesday after a journalist, who attended his news conference in Bhopal, was tested positive for coronavirus.

The journalist was tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in Bhopal on Wednesday, five days after Kamal Nath’s press conference. His second sample has been tested positive in AIIMS Bhopal laboratory, confirmed officials at the institute.

Incidentally, this was the press conference where Congress stalwart Kamal Nath had announced that he’ll be stepping down as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, couple of hours ahead of a crucial floor test in the assembly, for which he did not clearly have the numbers. The press conferences were attended by many Congress leaders, dignitaries, journalists and others.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The 55-year-old journalist, a resident of Professors Colony, is the father of the first coronavirus case in Bhopal. The daughter of the journalist had tested positive earlier for coronavirus, which has now infected hundreds of people across the country and killed 11.

His family is under quarantine and his daughter is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at AIIMS Bhopal.

Other journalists who were present at the press conference have been asked to self-isolate themselves in order to avoid possible transmission.

Health department officials revealed that the journalist, who has now become the second Covid-19 patient in Bhopal, was being traced in various locations including some press conferences since March 18.

The first case of Covid-19 (daughter of this journalist) in Bhopal was reported on March 22 (Sunday). The girl had a travel history to the UK. She had returned from the United Kingdom on March 11 and reached Bhopal by train on March 18. Contact tracing revealed that this girl patient had come in contact with 157 people. CCTV footage and other GPS locations visited by the family of infected is being reviewed.

A number of people who came in touch with the father of this first girl patient have already gone into self-quarantine. Meanwhile, test reports of the mother, brother and maid of the first girl patient are awaited.

With this, the COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 15 on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, five people had been admitted in different hospitals of Indore, including a woman from neighbouring Ujjain district, tested positive for coronavirus.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMadhya pradesh coronavirus, coronavirus kamal nath, coronavirus Bhopal

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia professor who said he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA now says his tweet was a ‘parody’

OpIndia Staff -
Assistant Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Abrar Ahmad had earlier tweeted claiming he had failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting Citizenship Amednment Act
Read more
News Reports

Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg to 80 crore people for the next 3...

OpIndia Staff -
People below the poverty line across the country will be given wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg for 3 months
Read more
News Reports

‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr Ian Lipkin on contracting Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical adviser of Contagion, a Hollywood movie on a worldwide pandemic caused by a virus, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart to resume delivery of food items and essential products, Big Basket to start operating in few cities

OpIndia Staff -
Big Basket listed as essential service in 10 cities and started delivering there, Flipkart resumes delivery of grocery during Lockdown
Read more
News Reports

1 crore BJP workers to provide meals to 5 crore poor people during Coronavirus lockdown in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the meeting, Nadda called upon BJP workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each during India Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

First phase of census and NPR update postponed due to nationwide lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Census and NPR exercise requires the enumerators to visit every household, which is not possible in the prevailing situation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Editor's picks

A doctor​ from Rohtak spreads panic regarding masks and PPEs, Rahul Gandhi furthers the narrative: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
One Dr. Kamna Kakkar, a doctor at PGIMS, Rohtak claimed that doctors were not being provided with N95 masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,065FansLike
261,390FollowersFollow
205,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com