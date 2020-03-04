After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

The controversial foreign-funded ‘activist’ Harsh Mander, whose hate speech video has now surfaced on the social media platforms, has reportedly flown off to the United States at a time his counsel has been fighting hard seeking FIR against others for allegedly delivering hate speech.

#SupremeCourt shoots down Mander’s request to put off the case against him to a later day. His lawyer says Mander is currently on a flight to the US. SG: Oh..so he is enjoying his time in the US after doing all this. SC to hear the matter against Mander on Friday. — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) March 4, 2020

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard a petition concerning the anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited the video clip of Harsh Mander making hate speech and “calling on the people of India” to hit the streets and also expressing distrust in the courts, saying “real justice will be done on the streets”.

Appearing for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had objected to the petition filed by Mander’s counsel. “Harsh Mander’s speech says we have no faith in the Supreme Court and still we have to go. This is the speech at CAA protests,” SG Mehta said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: UP Police rubbishes ‘activist’ Harsh Mander’s report where he claimed policemen chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in AMU

Following the submission of Harsh Mander’s hate speech videos, the Supreme Court had taken the hate speech into cognizance and had refused to hear controversial foreign-funded ‘activist’ Harsh Mander’s plea till he clarifies on his hate speech and his comments against the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court slammed the controversial ‘activist’ after his controversial hate speech inciting people to hit the streets was submitted to the apex court.

Incidentally, Harsh Mander, who had filed a petition seeking registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Abhay Verma for their alleged hate speeches, was not even present in the court today. Instead, his counsel represented by Karuna Nundy argued on behalf of Congress-era ‘activist’ Mander.

The most interesting part is that Mander, whose videos are viral now, has packed off his bag and flew to the United States. The counsel representing Mander, on Wednesday, requested the Supreme Court to postpone the hearing to another day citing that controversial ‘activist’ was already on a flight to the United States.

Responding to the absence of Harsh Mander at a time his hate speech video has gone viral, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta took a dig at the counsel saying that Mander was enjoying his time in the US after delivering a hate speech.

Read: ‘Fact-finding’ report by Harsh Mander on the AMU violence during anti-CAA riots on 15th Dec falls flat: Here is how

On Tuesday night, an undated video had now gone viral where Mander can be heard saying how there is no scope of secularism in Supreme Court, especially after the Ayodhya verdict. Speaking to a gathering in Delhi, the foreign-funded activist was seen inciting the mob, calling them to descend on streets to decide for themselves based on the show of the strength. Mander claimed that time has now come for people to hit the streets as both the Supreme Court and parliament have failed them.

The George Soros funded former member of Sonia Gandhi’s NAC, Harsh Mander had attempted pushing the Muslims to rebel against the institutions of the country, by asking them to show their strength on the streets. In a way, Mander who claims to be a saviour of Constitution had asked the crowd to dismantle Parliament and Courts and create anarchy on the streets of the country. Harsh Mander was perhaps hinting at a mob-controlled governance structure where justice is delivered on the streets.

Harsh Mander is also the Chairman of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation’s Human Rights Initiative Advisory Board.

Harsh Mander’s hate speech comes at a time when the Delhi High Court has already issued a notice to the centre in connection to a plea seeking an FIR against him and others including rabble-rousers like RJ Sayema, Swara Bhaskar, Amanatullah Khan (AAP Party) for instigating people to indulge in violence during the anti-Hindu riots.