Saturday, March 28, 2020
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu Cop dawns 'Coronavirus helmet' to encourage people to stay at home amidst...
News Reports

Tamil Nadu Cop dawns ‘Coronavirus helmet’ to encourage people to stay at home amidst lockdown

The distinct approach taken by the cops has appealed to the minds of the commuters. Children after seeing the gear chose to stay at home as well.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chennai cop wears Coronavirus helmet, raises awareness among people
Inspector Rajesh Babu wearing the gear (Photo Credits: ANI)
106

A police officer named Rajesh Babu has collaborated with a local artist Gowtham and designed a “Coronavirus Helmet” to raise awareness about the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He wanted to persuade people to comply with the nationwide lockdown by understanding the seriousness of the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector Rajesh said, “We had been talking to the public. But, awareness among them is very less. So, we thought of doing something different. We designed a helmet that looks like coronavirus. We thought of doing something which will scare the people and make them stay at home.”

“The public at large is not treating the COVID-19 situation seriously, whereas, the police personnel are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped. I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police,” Artist Gowtham was quoted as saying.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the Police personnel, the Coronavirus helmet has been useful in raising awareness. The distinct approach taken by the cops has appealed to the minds of the commuters. Children after seeing the gear chose to stay at home as well.

This is not the first time when cops resorted to creative measures to make violators comply with the lockdown. In Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, cops publicly shamed miscreants, unnecessarily wandering on the streets during the ‘Janata Curfew‘ on Sunday, by making them hold posters that read, “I am the enemy of the society. I would not stay at home.”

A video of Punjab Police dancing to an altered version of the Punjabi folk song, ‘Bari Barsi’ had gone viral on social media. The cops were also seen punishing defaulters of lockdown by making them ‘Murga‘, a form of corporal punishment quite prevalent in the subcontinent.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

The Atlantic publishes distorted Indian flag in a report, denigrates India’s efforts to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The article by Vidya Krishnan and published in 'The Atlantic' distorted the Indian flag by replacing Ashok Chakra with coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Union government exempts agriculture and allied activities from the Coronavirus Lockdown to ensure harvesting of crops

OpIndia Staff -
Govt has brought agriculture and allied activities under the exempted category in order to maintain the availability of grains in the market
Read more
News Reports

UP govt to take action against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for spreading fake news that UP CM had got migrant workers returning to UP...

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to reports that AAP govt dropped migrant workers at UP border lying that UP buses were waiting for them, Raghav Chadha said a lie
Read more
Media

After John Hopkins University, Princeton University distances itself from report painting grim picture of India amidst Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The report from which Princeton University has distanced itself claimed that the ongoing 21-day lockdown will not be able to contain spread of Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

110 people sent to isolation fearing community transmission due to carelessness of two hospitals handling Bihar’s first Covid-19 patient

OpIndia Staff -
2 staff of pvt hospital met 130 people before they tested Covid-19 positive, AIIMS staff handed the body of Covid-19 patient to family
Read more
News Reports

After Reliance, Mahindra and Vedanta, Tata group steps in​: Commits to contribute Rs 500 cr to fight Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic

Jhankar Mohta -
Many business tycoons including Ratan Tata have been coming forward pledging their support amidst the unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,391FansLike
263,793FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com