While a large number of Indians are complying with the government strictures of lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, there are many individuals who have disregarded the government order even as the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the country.

Recently, an unrelenting Maulvi was seen turning down the law enforcement officials’ request to disallow large gatherings in the mosque against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in the country. In a video that has now gone viral, a defiant Maulvi can be seen stubbornly refusing to the police entreaties of officially making an announcement through the mosque, requesting the people in the area to desist from visiting the mosque for namaz amidst extensive restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As can be seen in the video, the police officials request the Maulvi of a mosque to discourage worshippers in the neighbourhood from congregating at the mosque and expose themselves to the risk of acquiring the highly contagious coronavirus. However, the Maulvi refuses to help, contending if police officials can roam around in groups of 15 to create awareness about coronavirus in public, then they should also allow 15-20 members to offer their namaz prayers in the mosque.

“We are asking people to abide by the rules to the extent we deem appropriate. My question to is why are you roaming in the groups of 15 if you are prohibiting others from forming groups? If coronavirus is not going to affect you, be rest assured, it won’t affect us as well,” the Maulvi responded when police officials asked him to announce through mosque requesting people to adhere to the lockdown restrictions.

He further adds, “You are asking us to close ‘House of Allah’ and worship him in our houses. What if we close his house and he closes our house?” Maulvi said while declining the police request of asking worshippers to abstain from visiting and crowding the mosque.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has soared past 1100-mark. With the number of COVID-19 patients increasing, there is a high probability that the spread of the contagion may enter into the third stage which is characterised by community transmission. In order to prevent such a scenario, the administration officials and police officers are exhorting people to stay indoors and follow the instructions, failing which India could descend into Italy-like chaos where an irrepressible surge in coronavirus cases overran the public health system, resulting in deaths of about 10,000 people so far.

