Thursday, March 26, 2020
Wear gloves when you use the sticks: Former COAS and Union Minister Gen VK Singh’s light-hearted advice to police to ensure Indians stay at home

There are umpteen covidiots who are purposely flouting rules and meandering aimlessly on practically deserted streets and also encouraging people to resort to risky social behaviours.

OpIndia Staff

General VK Singh
The spread of the novel coronavirus is concerning, if not downright scary. As the deadly Coronavirus is spreading through communities in many countries now, the best way to fight this spread is for everyone to practice social distancing. For this reason, many countries including India has gone in for a complete lockdown.

In such serious times, when everyone is cooped up in their respective houses, people are using quirky messages and even videos to educate the public (and each other) on how to stay safe and prevent a greater outbreak.

In once such Tweet, union minister and the former Chief of the Army Staff, VK Singh, in a lighthearted manner reminds people of the importance of social distancing to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and also takes a jibe on the lockdown offenders who have been deliberately violating orders.

Using hashtags like #LaatonKeBhoot and #SomeHumorToKeepEveryoneGoing, the union minister wrote, “I watched videos of police using force against lockdown offenders. It’s quite wrong. I urge all police personnel not to forget to wear gloves. You are risking your life while disciplining some fools. Thank you”. Gen Singh (R) reminded the police to wear gloves as they use the sticks on deter people from loitering around amidst the lockdown to prevent getting infected with coronavirus.

Read: Watch: As Haryana goes into state-wide lockdown, SP tweets video showing ‘full tyari’ of how they plan to enforce the law

Though it is evident that Singh was joking, but, as it is rightly said that there’s a grain of truth in every joke, Singh’s lighthearted tweet too has an underlying meaning.

General Singh’s tweet was appreciated by the netizens.

It is true that ever since the government has urged people to stay at home and maintain social distancing to curb the coronavirus outbreak there are umpteen covidiots who are purposely flouting rules and meandering aimlessly on practically deserted streets and also encouraging people to resort to risky social behaviours. In fact, taking pride in defying rules, few of these people have also been sharing their videos on various social networking sites.

And while it is indeed true that strict action must be taken against those who are defying rules and putting public health at risk, the Police should also be considerate to those in genuine distress. However, in times such as these, it is moral responsible of the citizens to follow the rules and not to overburden the already stressed administration.

Don’t be a Covidiot. Stay at home. Kill virus, not your sense of humour.

