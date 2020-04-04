Saturday, April 4, 2020
Home Editor's picks 600 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat traced in the ​last three days, officials suspect...
Editor's picksNews Reports

600 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat traced in the ​last three days, officials suspect at least 200 more in hiding: Report

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The Tablighi Jamat, by ignoring coronavirus concerns and actively defying guidelines against congregation, has single handedly spread the COVID-19 in several regions
The Banglewali Masjid in Delhi, Tablighi's global headquarters, image via Livemint
5

The health workers, Delhi police and the officials have put in combined efforts in the last three days to trace over 600 foreigners linked to the Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital who are suspected to have carried coronavirus, reports Hindustan Times.

“By the time we finish, we expect to find 200 more at least,” a senior Delhi government official told Hindustan Times. The police were initially expecting to find 187 foreigners and two dozen Indian nationals from the Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, but turns out, their estimates were terribly off the mark.

According to the senior officials in the Delhi government, about 100 foreigners have been found in mosques of the north-east district, 200 in the south-east district, 170 in the south district and 7 in the west district of Delhi. “We are still in the process of getting final reports from the field,” the official said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Ever since the reports of Tablighi Jamaat being the epicentre of the coronavirus in India came out in the public, the officials have been tracing Tablighi Jamaat attendees across the country.

The security establishment had to put all the effort to evacuate the 2,300 people from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in central Delhi’s, which led to police to conclude that there were more foreigners staying in different mosques in the national capital.

On 31 March, the Delhi Police had also sent an urgent message to the Delhi Government seeking help to locate the remaining Jamaat workers out of the city’s mosques. The police communication listed 16 mosques.

According to security agencies, there were at least 2,100 foreigners who had attended Markaz after landing in the country between March 1 and 18. Of them, 216 were still at the Jamaat headquarters when the crackdown took place and 824 had already left for proselytising activities across the country.

Soon, the authorities started a ‘manhunt’ to trace all the attendees, especially the foreigners who had participated so that they could be quarantined and their contact tracing could be established.

Many of the foreign nationals who had attended the event were found ‘hiding’ in mosques at various parts of the country. Several raids on mosques and religious places have taken place in the last three days to trace these foreign nationals. They have been now put under quarantine to test whether they are carrying the Chinese virus.

Following the violation of visa conditions by these foreigners, the Union Home Ministry had blacklisted and cancelled the tourist visas of 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members for not only aiding the spread of the contagious disease but also engaging in missionary activities while in India.

The blacklisting order will prohibit them from entering India for at least two years. It is reported that these 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members could be deported as and when they complete the quarantine or the hospitalisation period and international flights resume.

The massive jump of cases in India is solely due to the Tablighi Jamaat members who had gathered in the Nizamuddin mosque despite government orders against mass-gatherings.

The Jamaat members taking buses and trains to their respective localities all over India has resulted in a massive nation-wide spread within a span of few days. As per government reports, over 9000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts have so far been quarantined.

As of Friday, 647 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in 14 States, reported in the last two days, are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation that was organised by Tablighi Jamaat.

In Delhi alone, out of the counted 386 confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, 259 cases are connected to Jamaat. Three of Delhi’s six deaths are also linked to the Markaz, the biggest hot spot of the COVID-19 infections.

There are reports from different parts of the country indicating that a large number of people who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation had tested positive.

The live cases of COVID-19 linked to Tablighi Jammat were reported in Andaman and Nicobar, Delhi, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Editor's picks

600 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat traced in the ​last three days, officials suspect at least 200 more in hiding: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police and the officials have, in the last three days, traced over 600 foreigners linked to the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

IIT Roorkee and AIIMS Rishikesh develop closed-loop portable ventilator named as ‘Praan-Vayu’ for COVID-19 patients

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘Praan-Vayu’ Ventilator is based on controlled operation of the prime mover that delivers enough air to the patient.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Police register FIR against fruit vendor after a video of him contaminating the fruits with his saliva goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Madhu resort in Agra throw tantrums, refuse to eat prescribed healthy food, demand spicy beef biryani

OpIndia Staff -
Tablighi Jamaat members are turning out to be quite a headache for the authorities and medical staffs
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Muslim mob pelts stones at police officials after being stopped from offering mass namaz defying coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob in Hubbali attacked police personnel with stone pelting when the cops tried to stop them from offering namaz en masse
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Nasik police arrest Muslim man after video of him wiping his face with currency note and saying “Coronavirus is Allah’s punishment to you” went...

OpIndia Staff -
The man was seen saying that the coronavirus has no treatment because it is sent by ‘Allah’, while licking the notes
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,368FansLike
271,160FollowersFollow
211,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com