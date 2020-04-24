A day after the Congress ecosystem got rattled by the Republic TV chief’s reference to Sonia Gandhi by her original name ‘Antonia Maino’, and started hounding him, eventually resulting in an attack against Arnab Goswami, he has declared on live TV again that he won’t be scared by the intimidating tactics.

Last night, Goswami addressed to Sonia Gandhi again on the live debate of Republic TV. He stated, “I am sorry Sonia Gandhi, but here I am, back on air. You carried out a little Italian mafia-style operation, remember?”

The Debate with Arnab Goswami on #SoniaGoonsAttackArnab is now LIVE. Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtag – https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/2NE1SV1QQs — Republic (@republic) April 23, 2020

“And please Sonia, do not get touchy about the Italian reference, because that is where you are from. Because I truly mean it. Your Congress workers tailed my car after midnight yesterday. They identified me, then they blocked my car 300 metres from my house, they tried to break in. They threw bottles and liquid. They got caught. The visual evidence is all there. The FIR copies are there for you to read”, said Arnab.

He continued, “So Sonia, right now both of your boys are in custody. Every forensic test of them has proven that they were in touch with their top leaders. And sent as per their confession to teach me a lesson.”

Arnab then went ahead to call Sonia a failure. He said, “You failed Sonia, like you always do. You are a failure. You failed at elections. You failed to cover-up your scams. You failed to prop-up your tin-pot dynasty. And do you remember Sonia that scary tale? That those who dare to take you on do not survive to tell the tale? Figuratively or otherwise? Even that does not scare anyone any more.”

State complicity in Palghar lynchings

Arnab stated, “You are furious Sonia that I dared to take your hitherto Italian name. That I exposed the state complicity in the killing of Hindu Sadhus in a state that you run. And after that Sonia, making an absolute fool of yourself, you have filed 200 FIRs against me, and the charges that I am not respectful enough towards you. I am sorry Sonia, but who the hell you are? You have organised a ‘Lynchistan’ campaign in my country, every time an incident happens. Now you are angry when I ask you why you won’t apply the same logic, or some of that degree of outrage when Hindu monks are dragged and handed over, yes, handed over to over a 100-strong crazy mob ready to lynch them, and by whom Sonia? By your men in uniform.

Silly display of decaying power, a crumbling symbol of entitlement

Arnab questioned Sonia’s ‘silly’ move of getting Congress goons to file over 200 cases against Arnab. He said that the FIRs are a silly display of Sonia’s decaying power. He asserted, “When there should be FIRs against you, Sonia, for your absolute lack of accountability and political ethics. So, who the hell do you think you are Sonia, you are nothing but a crumbling symbol of entitlement. And that too, without any popular base. So please throw your 10 Janpath circus tricks elsewhere. You failed in your attack on me last night.”

What is your problem with Hinduism?

Arnab Goswami further asked Sonia Gandhi, “Why are you so touchy and silent over the brutality inflicted over Hindu monks? What is your problem with Hinduism? Why do you talk about ‘Hindu terrorism and Hindu Taliban’? What do you gain by such terrible stereotypes? What are you hiding?

It is notable here that Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray were followed by two Congress goons on the wee hours of Thursday when they were returning home from the Republic studios. The goons threw bottles at Arnab’s car and were eventually apprehended by his security personnel. Arnab has mentioned in his complaint that the Mumbai police had refused to name Youth Congress in their FIR. The two goons, identified as Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai of Youth Congress, had allegedly confessed that they were sent by their ‘higher-ups’.

Republic had later also reported that the two Congress goons were in possession of lockdown passes issued for ‘food distribution’.