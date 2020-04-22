Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Updated:

Central government team fears that 42,000 people in Mumbai will contract coronavirus by April 30: Report

The grim prediction comes a day after the team of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Mumbai to take the stock of the situation in the metropolis

IMCt team in Mumbai feels the coronavirus infection in the state can touch 42,000 mark by the end of April
Coronavirus patients in Mumbai(Source: Economic Times)
4

According to a report by Marathi news channel ABP Majha, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that visited Mumbai on Tuesday fears that by the end of April, 42,000 people in the financial capital of the country are likely to be contracted with the coronavirus infection.

The grim prediction comes a day after the team of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Mumbai to take the stock of the situation in the metropolis. The team visited Kasturba hospital and the headquarter of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to oversee the medical treatments of the patients and preparations undertaken by the authorities to combat the novel coronavirus. The central team’s biggest concern is to contain the epidemic before monsoons as it fears that the rainy season in Mumbai can exacerbate the situation in the country’s financial hub.

As per a Maharashtra government official, a team led by Manoj Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, visited Mumbai to review the measures initiated by the local and state government to battle the coronavirus.

Another IMCT team comprising of 5 members and led by Sanjay Malhotra, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Power, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune, another Maharashtrian city worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Read- Changed BMC test strategy could make the number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai appear artificially lower

According to health minister data, with 5218 positive coronavirus cases as of 8 AM today, Maharashtra continues with the highest number of people infected with the Chinese virus. Out of if, 3,451 cases have been reported from Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban areas. The total coronavirus positives in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is 4077, which includes nearby areas like Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Pune has 716 coronavirus positive cases.

Mamata Banerjee relents after intense standoff against IMCT team

Amidst the deadlock over the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT)’s visit to West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday finally agreed to permit the central team to make an on-ground assessment of the situation in the state. The permission from the TMC supremo came almost after 30 hours since the Central team had reached Kolkata.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had written a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which she alleged that sending of the inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) into several districts–Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri–is tantamount to a “unilateral action” by PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

