Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Tipplers fall for April Fool prank in Karnataka town, line up in front of liquor shops after social media messages said they will open for a day

Tipplers in the state of Karnataka who is going through a dry phase because of countrywide lockdown fell prey to an April fool day prank on social media that confirmed the availability of liquor at Gadag town on Wednesday.

People from various corners of the town queued up in front of a shop in Mulagund Road hoping to purchase some liquor unaware of the fact that it is April fool day. Although they were queued up in a disciplined manner, they had apparently ignored the norm of social distancing and stood in close proximity to each other. The crowd included women, youth and senior citizens.

The man who saw the incident and shot a video of the same said, “The tipplers were speculating that the shop would open on April 1 and today a person stood in the queue. Soon others too started following him. Thus a long queue was formed but to no avail.”

Gadag rural police personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident and asked the people gathered in front of the liquor shop to disperse.

Liquor shops in the state of Karnataka are shut and the sale of liquor is banned ever since the countrywide lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister in order to prevent the deadly epidemic of COVID-19 to stop spreading further. The coronavirus has been spreading rapidly across the population disrupting the normal lives of the people. India has reported 1723 confirmed of coronavirus while 171 recovered from the disease. 55 casualties have also been reported.

