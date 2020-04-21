Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Home News Reports After 53 journalists in Mumbai, 27 employees of a Chennai-based channel test positive for...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

After 53 journalists in Mumbai, 27 employees of a Chennai-based channel test positive for coronavirus

India has witnessed a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases reported daily. With 1,331 cases in 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,658 by Tuesday.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
27 journalists of a Tamil TV channel in Chennai test positive for coronavirus
Representative Image(Source: Reuters)
2

Two days after a 24-year-old journalist of a Tamil TV channel based out in Chennai tested positive for coronavirus, an additional 26 journalists of the same TV channel have tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, as quoted by the New Indian Express, had sent swab samples of 94 people working at the Tamil TV channel in Royapuram after a journalist, a copy editor, had tested positive for coronavirus. So far, 26 of the 94 samples have tested positive for the infection. Officials claim the number can increase since the result of many samples have not yet come.

According to the officials, the office of the Tamil TV channel has been sealed off. The Royapuram zone of the Southern metropolis of Chennai has the most number of cases in the city with 92 cases as on Tuesday.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The officials of Health Department have sent all the contacts of the 27 journalists, including their family members, to the quarantine centres. The high risk contacts of these 27 journalists who tested positive for the virus will be be tested for the coronavirus.

53 journalists in Mumbai test positive for coronavirus

The news of 27 scribes testing positive for the virus comes a day after 53 reporters in Mumbai had tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC official yesterday revealed that a camp was organised on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing at the Azad Maidan for the media persons. The BMC medical staff collected samples from 171 persons, including field staff from electronic and print media houses, reporters, photographers and camera persons out of which 53 tested positive for the novel contagion. Currently, most of those who were tested positive are asymptomatic.

A majority of those who tested positive in Mumbai are from TV channels. They are being provided medical treatment and held in quarantine at a hotel in Goregaon.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal agrees to conduct mass testing of journalists

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Following a request made by a journalist to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to organise a mass testing for journalists in Delhi in the the aftermath of 53 journalists in Mumbai testing positive for coronavirus, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to arrange for widespread testing for journalists in Delhi as well.

India has witnessed a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases reported daily. With 1,331 cases in 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,658 by Tuesday. Maharashtra tops the list of states with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases as it recorded 472 new cases and 9 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsjournalists coronavirus,

Latest News

News Reports

After 53 journalists in Mumbai, 27 employees of a Chennai-based channel test positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to get journalists in national capital who are on the field to get tested for coronavirus
Read more
Media

Rana Ayyub declares victory for Ummah, claims PM Modi appealed for communal harmony due to ‘pressure from Islamic countries’

OpIndia Staff -
Professional Fake News Peddler Rana Ayyub appears to be hallucinating in broad daylight. She in labouring under the belief that pressure from Islamic countries is forcing Prime Minister Modi to appeal for communal harmony.
Read more
Entertainment

Singer Sonu Nigam deactivates Twitter account after Islamists attack him for his 2017 tweet on loudspeakers at religious places

OpIndia Staff -
Owing to coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Nigam is currently stuck in Dubai as he was in the gulf country when the worldwide travel restrictions were put in place.
Read more
Opinions

No Congress, Dr Tedros saying the same thing as Rahul Gandhi is nothing to celebrate: Here’s why

Nupur J Sharma -
The "testing testing testing" trope might not be entirely accurate or even factually correct when it comes to India.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai coronavirus outbreak: A 25-year-old with no underlying medical conditions dies after 3 days in the hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Pradip Mali, 25, died on April 19, 3 days after he was admitted to Kasturba hospital and tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

After Rashtrapati Bhawan, Lok Sabha staffer tested positive for novel coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The concerned staffer was reportedly not posted in the parliament complex but at the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG Road.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more
News Reports

‘Shekhar Gupta has been leading the compromise of Indian journalism’: Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors’ Guild on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called out Shekhar Gupta for sheer silence on the Palghar lynching case and for leading the "compromise on Indian journalism."
Read more

Connect with us

220,322FansLike
294,544FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com