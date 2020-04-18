A 50-year-old doctor residing in the Deoli neighbourhood of South Delhi took the drastic step of ending his life amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. A suicide note retrieved from the deceased’s house accused AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar for the harassment which provoked the doctor to take such a radical decision of committing suicide. The doctor’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of his house.

दिल्लीः देवली में एक डाॅक्टर ने की खुदकुशी, घर से मिले सूइसाइड नोट में विधायक समेत 2 लोगों पर आरोप। पुलिस जांच जारी। — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) April 18, 2020

The deceased, identified as Dr Rajendra Singh, ran his clinic in Durga Vihar. For several years, Singh had leased out water tankers to Delhi Jal Board which were abruptly cancelled by the local MLA. It is being said that he was subjected to persistent threats from the AAP MLA and his aide. Singh had alleged that he was dragooned by the AAP MLA to pay a hefty amount for the tankers or the government will terminate his contract. He did not cave in to the demands made by the AAP MLA after which his tankers were removed from the Delhi Jal Board. It is alleged that the accused AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal had withheld the outstanding payment in the tunes of a few lakhs, due to which the frustrated doctor committed suicide.

Delhi Police have taken the possession of the body and sent it for postmortem. A probe has been ordered in this regard. The police have seized the suicide note and mulling over the further course of action in the matter.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Prakash Jarwal, the youngest MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party, had left his job at a multinational firm to join Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement. He later fought and won the Delhi elections from Deoli constituency on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket. It is pertinent to note that Jarwal had been arrested earlier for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Jal Board engineer.