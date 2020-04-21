Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Updated:

Amidst coronavirus, Donald Trump to ‘temporarily’ suspend immigration into the United States

US President Donald Trump has suspended funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO) until a review is conducted to assess its role in mismanaging the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

OpIndia Staff

US President Donald Trump to 'temporarily' suspend immigration
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits : ShutterStock)
45

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump informed on Twitter that he would sign an executive order to ‘temporarily’ suspend immigration in the country in order to protect the jobs of the American citizens, amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. He has, however, not clarified on the duration of the order or the date from which it will be enforced in the country.

The White House has also not commented on the issue so far. Recently, executive powers were used by the US to deport undocumented migrants Mexico. It is important to mention that Public health measures can be used to override immigration laws.

Donald Trump has been vocal about immigration and border security. He had also proposed and started building a wall across the Mexico border to prevent the inflow of illegal immigrants. The decision to temporarily suspend immigration comes at a time when the Wuhan Coronavirus has infected 7.92 lac people and claimed over 42,500 lives.

As per reports, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has already suspended routine in-person services but is offering only emergency services.

Donald Trump stops funding WHO

US President Donald Trump has suspended funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO) until a review is conducted to assess its role in mismanaging the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

“Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organisation while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organisation’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. Everybody knows what is going on there. American taxpayers provide between 400-500 million dollars per year to the WHO and in contrast, China contributes roughly 40 million dollars a year or even less. As the organisation’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability”, he said.

