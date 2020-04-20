Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht, after suffering from liver and kidney ailments, passed away today at 10.44 AM in AIIMS. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past month against a long illness.

According to the reports, CM Yogi Adityanath was in a meeting when the news of the death of his father was conveyed to him. The CM, however, continued his meeting and got up only after completing the meeting on coronavirus situation in the state. Subsequently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wrote a heartfelt letter expressing anguish at his father’s passing away and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral.

While it is a moment of grief for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after he lost his father this morning, some morally depraved and mean-spirited individuals could not stop themselves from expressing glee over the UP CM’s loss. Soon after the news of the demise of Yogi’s father broke, scores of perverted Islamists reacted to it with euphoria and happiness.

It is worth noting that while Yogi Adityanath is a Hindutva leader and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he is also a son who is aggrieved by the loss of his father. However, the Islamists, having shunned their last vestiges of humanity and awash with a pathological hatred for Yogi, had no qualms in celebrating the death of an individual. Y

A letter penned by CM Yogi Adityanath after his father’s death underscores the profound agony suffered by him. In his letter, Yogi wrote that it was his father who had taught him the principles of hard work and working honestly and selflessly for the greater good of the people.

Yogi Adityanath also wrote that it was his wish to see his father one last time in his last moments, however, due to the fight against Coronavirus and the responsibility of protecting 23 crore people of his state from the pandemic, he could not do so. Furthermore, he said that due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, he is not being able to partake in the funeral of his deceased father.

Yogi Adityanath is known for his no-nonsense approach against the Islamists who habitually threaten to disrupt the law and order in the state. During the anti-CAA campaign that swept across the country, Yogi government particularly came down hard against the Islamists in Uttar Pradesh who resorted to stone pelting, vandalism and arson in the name of carrying out ‘peaceful protest’ against the new Citizenship Law. Yogi has also been stringent in enforcing the lockdown restrictions, not allowing the Islamists to congregate for their namaz prayers. The UP government has also been on its toes to identify and isolate the Tablighi Jamaat members in the state to avoid further transmission of the coronavirus. Perhaps, these actions by UP CM Yogi Adityanath have not gone down well with the Islamists.