Sunday, April 26, 2020
Home News Reports Fresh meat brand Licious says that they have decided to supply only Halal meat...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Fresh meat brand Licious says that they have decided to supply only Halal meat as business policy

Since Halal guidelines mandate that only Muslims are involved in the entire slaughtering and packaging process, such business model is discriminating against other religions who are involved in the business and denying them the equal opportunity to earn.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Licious says it serves only halal meat as business policy (image: justdial.com)
2

Licious, a Bangalore based popular brand that supplies raw meat and ready to cook meat items, has informed that they have decided to supply only halal meat as part of business policy.

The company was responding to an email sent by an angry customer who claimed to have stopped buying from the company. The mail was sent past midnight yesterday following an outrage on Twitter where people demanded to know why most in India are forced to eat halal meat even when their religious beliefs don’t require them to. People lamented lack of choice while buying raw meat or while ordering cooked food at restaurants.

“Are you serving in gulf countries Or India? Why halal certified? Only Muslims are buying from your portal? I have stopped ordering on your portal as you are halal certified. To be halal compliant don’t know how many jamatis you have on your payroll. Be secular and Stop being part of this halal economy,” read the angry email by one Manohar.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The email was responded to by the company at 2.19 PM today (Sunday 26th April), where it was clarified that Licious had a business policy to supply only halal meat, and thus customers had no choice but to buy halal only from Licious.

Email from Licious

OpIndia was copied on the mail by the customer, and thus we too received the response in our inbox. Therefore, we can confirm that the said response is indeed from Licious, which was sent from talktous@licious.in email id, which is listed as the contact email on the official website of the company.

We have asked Licious to clarify if their response means that they are refusing to supply non-halal meat in the Indian markets even if there is demand from customers. We will update this report when we get any response.

Halal economics

In August 2019, fast-food chain McDonald’s India found itself in a soup after it admitted on discriminating against non-Muslims as part of their business model in India. McDonald’s India had asserted that all the meat used by them is Halal meat. Since Halal guidelines mandate that only Muslims are involved in the entire slaughtering and packaging process, such business model is discriminating against other religions who are involved in the business and denying them the equal opportunity to earn.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One Harish Sharma had filed a legal notice to McDonald’s India through advocate Ishkaran Bhandari on August 26 2019. The legal notice was sent to McDonald’s India, Mr Amit Jatia (Joint Venture partner and McDonald’s India’s Managing Director) and Mr Vikram Bakshi (Joint Venture partner and McDonald’s India’s Managing Director). In October, a second legal notice was served on McDonald’s India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termslicious meat halal, licious meat jhatka, halal meat, halal meat process, what is halal meat, halal vs jhatka

Latest News

News Reports

Fresh meat brand Licious says that they have decided to supply only Halal meat as business policy

OpIndia Staff -
The brand was responding to a customer who had sent a query to the company after a Twitter outrage over ‘halal economics’.
Read more
News Reports

As state govts take efforts to address migrant labour issue, centre decides to check the feasibility of labourer mobility across states

OpIndia Staff -
Central government discussed the feasibility of allowing migrant labourers to move back to their home states amidst the lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai lies that Punjab government received only Rs 71 crore from the centre to fight coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab govt has received Rs 247 crore from center contrary to claims of Rajdeep Sardesai & Punjab Finance Minister
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots preplanned, Umar Khalid and his associates arranged for firearms, gave provocative speeches: Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR alleges that as part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid and his associates fielded women and children at numerous roads in order to incite a riot.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das meets the fruit-seller booked for writing ‘Hindu’ on the banner, assures no case will be registered

OpIndia Staff -
Ex Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das today took to social media to inform that he met the fruit-seller who was booked by Jharkhand Police for having "Hindu" written on his banner.
Read more
News Reports

India Today comes up with infographic suggesting that Delhi is most aggressive in Coronavirus testing, Ahmedabad Commissioner shows how that is misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad commissioner pointed out that it is misleading for India Today to compare Coronavirus testing data of Delhi with large states
Read more

Recently Popular

Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
News Reports

Hindu Sadhus were killed for political reasons, Christian missionaries supported by left, NCP behind Palghar lynching, finds report: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
An investigative report by Zee News suggests that the Palghar lynching was intentional and it was done due to political reasons.
Read more

Connect with us

221,242FansLike
303,471FollowersFollow
225,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com